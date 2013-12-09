Around the League

Injury roundup: No Lisfranc injury for Adrian Peterson

Published: Dec 09, 2013 at 06:26 AM

The news continues to be good regarding the status of Adrian Peterson's sprained right foot.

Both Peterson and Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier confirmed Monday that Peterson will visit a foot specialist and undergo more X-rays and a CT scan. The reigning league MVP said a Lisfranc injury was ruled out.

"Well, it's a little painful," Peterson said, via The Star Tribune. "Obviously it kept me out of the game. The MRI came back great so that's good. Just got to get a CT scan to make sure the bone is OK."

Peterson was carted off the field after being tackled following a 5-yard reception in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Peterson's goal is to play Sunday. We know enough by now not to doubt him.

Some other injury news from around the league:

»Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart suffered a torn MCL in his knee Sunday, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury likely will cost Stewart the rest of the season.

»Denver Broncos coach John Fox said the team's medical staff will handle Wes Welker's concussion case "carefully." With a Thursday night game up next, consider it a big surprise if the wide receiver plays. Welker has suffered two concussions in the past month.

»Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Terence Newman suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss at least one game, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his injury.

» Frazier told reporters that quarterback Christian Ponder has been cleared for Week 15 after missing time with a concussion. Matt Cassel played well Sunday and might remain the starter, however.

»Detroit Lions running back Reggie Bush is "day to day" after aggravating his calf injury prior to kickoff Sunday in Philadelphia.

»New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered a "slight" concussion in addition to a severe knee injury when he was tackled by Browns defensive back T.J. Ward on Sunday, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, per a source who spoke to Gronkowski. ProFootballTalk first reported the concussion.

»Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was moved to injured reserve. He hasn't played since suffering a broken foot in Week 9.

»Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jenningspassed his concussion test, per the San Francisco Chronicle. Jennings missed the team's 37-27 loss to the Jets.

» Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a foot bone fracture he suffered during Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. Wright is expected to miss four to six weeks, putting his postseason availability in doubt.

