Injury roundup: Michael Vick, Alex Smith concussed

Three quarterbacks suffered concussions in a matter of minutes Sunday afternoon. The injuries to quarterbacks Michael Vick, Jay Cutler and Alex Smith could have long-term repercussions.
In Philadelphia, Nick Foles could get an extended look as a starter with Vick still looking woozy after the Eagles' 38-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles' playoff hopes are done.
Smith's concussion was just one ingredient in one of the weirdest games of the season as the San Francisco 49ers tied the St. Louis Rams, 24-24. Colin Kaepernick might have to start next week against the Chicago Bears.
The Chicago Bears have a good backup quarterback in Jason Campbell, but they are in the middle of a very difficult part of the schedule. Cutler's concussion in a 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans on "Sunday Night Football" comes at a risky time. Bears coach Lovie Smith wouldn't speculate after the game as to whether Cutler would be available to play against the 49ers on Nov. 19.
Here are the other major injuries in Week 10:
- Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson left with a head injury against the New England Patriots late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-31 loss.
"I don't know if they're calling it a concussion," coach Chan Gailey said after the game, via BuffaloBills.com. "I don't know what the word is. I don't know if it's a concussion or not. They didn't tell me."
- Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers suffered his second concussion of the season on Sunday in a 55-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Quincy Black was taken to a hospital for observation after leaving on the field on a stretcher with a neck injury during a 34-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. He will undergo tests to see if he sustained any spinal or neurological damage, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Bucs coach Greg Schiano expressed optimism Black would be fine. Bucs cornerback Eric Wright left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.
- Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil left the Broncos' 36-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury in second quarter and never returned.
- Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril suffered a concussion in a 34-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lions cornerback Chris Houston was carted off the field with an ankle injury.
- New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw underwent x-rays after the team's 31-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll try to get healthy during the bye week.
- Chicago Bears defensive end Shea McClellin suffered a concussion on "Sunday Night Football" against the Houston Texans.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle) missed a big chunk of Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he was able to return to the game.
- The Patriots lost guard Logan Mankins to an ankle injury against the Bills. He was seen looking worse for wear after the game. Fellow offensive lineman Dan Connolly also left with a back injury.
- The Ravens held out defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) even though he was active for the game.