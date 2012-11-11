Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: Michael Vick, Alex Smith concussed

Published: Nov 11, 2012 at 02:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Three quarterbacks suffered concussions in a matter of minutes Sunday afternoon. The injuries to quarterbacks Michael Vick, Jay Cutler and Alex Smith could have long-term repercussions.

In Philadelphia, Nick Foles could get an extended look as a starter with Vick still looking woozy after the Eagles' 38-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles' playoff hopes are done.

Smith's concussion was just one ingredient in one of the weirdest games of the season as the San Francisco 49ers tied the St. Louis Rams, 24-24. Colin Kaepernick might have to start next week against the Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Bears have a good backup quarterback in Jason Campbell, but they are in the middle of a very difficult part of the schedule. Cutler's concussion in a 13-6 loss to the Houston Texans on "Sunday Night Football" comes at a risky time. Bears coach Lovie Smith wouldn't speculate after the game as to whether Cutler would be available to play against the 49ers on Nov. 19.

Here are the other major injuries in Week 10:

  1. Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson left with a head injury against the New England Patriots late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-31 loss.

"I don't know if they're calling it a concussion," coach Chan Gailey said after the game, via BuffaloBills.com. "I don't know what the word is. I don't know if it's a concussion or not. They didn't tell me."

The Bills have a quick turnaround before playing Thursday night.

  1. Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers suffered his second concussion of the season on Sunday in a 55-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Quincy Black was taken to a hospital for observation after leaving on the field on a stretcher with a neck injury during a 34-24 win over the San Diego Chargers. He will undergo tests to see if he sustained any spinal or neurological damage, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Bucs coach Greg Schiano expressed optimism Black would be fine. Bucs cornerback Eric Wright left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return.
  1. Denver Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil left the Broncos' 36-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury in second quarter and never returned.
  1. Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril suffered a concussion in a 34-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lions cornerback Chris Houston was carted off the field with an ankle injury.
  1. New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw underwent x-rays after the team's 31-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He'll try to get healthy during the bye week.
  1. Chicago Bears defensive end Shea McClellin suffered a concussion on "Sunday Night Football" against the Houston Texans.
  1. Bengals cornerback Adam Jones left with a calf injury and did not return against the Giants.
  1. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle) missed a big chunk of Sunday's 31-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but he was able to return to the game.
  1. The Patriots lost guard Logan Mankins to an ankle injury against the Bills. He was seen looking worse for wear after the game. Fellow offensive lineman Dan Connolly also left with a back injury.
  1. The Ravens held out defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) even though he was active for the game.
  1. Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant left with a hamstring injury and never returned.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW