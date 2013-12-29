Injury roundup: Megatron ruled out for Lions' finale

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnsonhas been ruled out for the team's meaningless regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Johnson wanted to play, according to Rapoport, but he hasn't practiced all week because of the PCL injury that's nagged him for most of the year. There was no reason to push him onto the field for a Lions team that tumbled out of playoff contention a week ago.
Here's the rest of your Week 17 injury news:
- The Ravens will have receiver Torrey Smith (thigh) and running back Ray Rice (thigh) on the field for Baltimore's critical AFC North meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Both are active.
- It's doubtful the Seahawks will have Percy Harvin any time soon. The pass-catcher's sore hip hasn't improved in recent weeks, and Rapoport noted that Harvin is likely to finish the year on injured reserve, according to a pair of sources with direct knowledge of his injuries.
- Matt Schaub will make his last stand in Houston. The Texans announced that quarterback Case Keenum is inactive for Sunday's meeting with the Tennessee Titans, thrusting T.J. Yates into the backup spot.
- Rapoport also confirmed that Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, activated Saturday from short-term injured reserve, is expected to play in Sunday's NFC North doozie against the Chicago Bears. The team confirmed Sunday he was active for the game.
- Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but Bryan Broaddus of the team's official website reported that the Dallas pass-catcher will see a back specialist after the season. Bryant has dealt with back pain since last season.
- NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that Patriots safety Devin McCourty is out with concussion symptoms. Duron Harmon is likely to take his place against the Buffalo Bills.
- The Bengals will be without their top two tight ends against the Ravens. Both Tyler Eifert (neck) and Jermaine Gresham (hamstring) are inactive, the team announced. Look for Alex Smith to see plenty of snaps in Cincy's offense.
- Rapoport was told that it's doubtful wide receiver Tavon Austin (ankle) will play Sunday against the Seahawks.
- Browns tight end Jordan Cameron is active against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing Week 16 with a concussion.
- As expected, Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) is active for Jacksonville. The eighth-year running back will start what might be his final game with the Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts.
- Although not due to injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are resting running back Jamaal Charles for Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers, Rapoport reported, citing a source informed of the Chiefs' decision.