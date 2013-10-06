Injury roundup: Megatron out; Danny Amendola plays

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to Cincinnati, but receiver Danny Amendola was on the field against the Bengalson Sunday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that Amendola was "good to go" after missing the past three games with a groin injury he suffered in the opener, according to a source informed of the receiver's situation.
It's what we expected. When New England ships a player to an away game, it's a good sign he'll suit up.
Here's the rest of Sunday's injury news:
»Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson was "pushing incredibly hard" to play against the Green Bay Packers, per Rapoport, but Megatron didn't play Sunday because of his injured knee, the team announced. It's a surprise after Johnson told reporters this week, "I think I'm going to be OK." Johnson hasn't been inactive since the regular-season finale of 2010.
» NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Sunday that center Max Unger (arm) and tight end Zach Miller (hamstring) are unlikely to play for the Seattle Seahawksagainst the Indianapolis Colts. Both players were inactive for the game.
» Down in Miami, pass rusher Cameron Wake was active for the Dolphins, the team announced. After missing last week with a sprained MCL, Wake will do what he can against Joe Flacco and Baltimore.
» For the Ravens, the cupboard is bare. Rapoport reported that left tackle Eugene Monroe -- acquired this week in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars -- has been ruled inactive against Miami. Receivers Jacoby Jones (groin) and Marlon Brown (hamstring) also are inactive, per the team. Flacco will throw to ghosts.
» Amendola suited up for New England, but Patriots fans didn't get to see the newly acquired Austin Collie on Sunday. Collie was listed as inactive, per the team.
» As expected, Chicago Bears cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman is going to try and gut it out against the New Orleans Saints despite nagging groin and knee injuries, per Rapoport.
» The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have safety Patrick Chung for the second week in a row because of a shoulder injury. That means rookie Earl Wolff is going to see plenty of work.
»Jaguars receiver Cecil Shorts was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but he was active against the St. Louis Rams, according to John Oehser of the team's official website.