Injury roundup: LeSean McCoy out for Eagles' season?

It wasn't a great day for players who have been battling long-term injuries. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin's season is over because of an ankle injury. And Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy (concussion) remains out of practice.
McCoy's post-concussion symptoms aren't going away. It's fair to wonder if he'll play again this season.
Here are the other big injury stories from Wednesday:
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder, ribs) fully practiced and made all "the necessary throws," according to coach Mike Tomlin. It sounds like Roethlisberger will play this week against the San Diego Chargers.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (knee) returned to practice. Things are looking up for his availability this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb (ribs) "hit a wall" in his recovery. He might not play again this season. John Skelton will start for the Cardinalsagainst theSeattle Seahawks.
- The Tennessee Titans placed Steve Hutchinson on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season.
- Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (ankle) will play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Denver Broncos. He's probable.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice (head) was limited in practice Wednesday. It looks like he'll play this week.
- The Green Bay Packers didn't have linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) or wide receiver Jordy Nelson (hamstring) back at practice Wednesday.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson (hamstring) has said he'll play this week against the St. Louis Rams, but he didn't practice. Keep an eye on him.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Cecil Shorts (concussion) and running back Rashad Jennings (concussion) haven't been cleared to practice. Running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) also remains out.
- The Baltimore Ravens announced Terrell Suggs (biceps) will be a game-time decision to face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.