Injury roundup: Larry Fitzgerald expected to play

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has been listed as questionable due to a concussion, is expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16's crucial NFC West matchup, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday per a source informed of Fitzgerald's injury.
Fitzgerald practiced Friday after being limited in Thursday's session. The receiver incurred the concussion during an attempt to recover an onside kick late in Arizona's 37-34 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians expressed optimism Friday that Fitzgerald would be in the lineup for Sunday's game, but he emphasized that the receiver would need to pass the concussion protocol.
Here are the other injuries we are tracking this Sunday morning:
- Tom Brady will be without his left tackle Nate Solder, who was downgraded to out with a concussion. The New England Patriots also announced rookie wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Fellow receiver Aaron Dobson traveled with the team and appears on track to play.
The playoff picture
How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. More ...
- Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) is active and will play against the Tennessee Titans after missing last week.
- Adrian Peterson said he was "ready to roll" this week. The Vikings sounded optimistic Peterson would play Sunday -- we said similarly last week, however. Rapoport reported Peterson will playagainst the Cincinnati Bengals. Peterson is active. Toby Gerhart is also active for the Vikings.
- Tavon Austin missed last week and is officially inactive against theTampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with an ankle injury.
- Calvin Johnson (knee) is good to go for the Detroit Lionsagainst theNew York Giants despite the receiver sitting out a couple of practices this week, according to Mr. Rapsheet.
- The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be moving forward cautiously with left tackle Branden Albert (knee). Albert is inactive for the Chiefs.
- Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston also is inactive for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.