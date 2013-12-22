Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: Larry Fitzgerald expected to play

Published: Dec 21, 2013 at 10:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has been listed as questionable due to a concussion, is expected to play against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16's crucial NFC West matchup, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday per a source informed of Fitzgerald's injury.

Fitzgerald practiced Friday after being limited in Thursday's session. The receiver incurred the concussion during an attempt to recover an onside kick late in Arizona's 37-34 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians expressed optimism Friday that Fitzgerald would be in the lineup for Sunday's game, but he emphasized that the receiver would need to pass the concussion protocol.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking this Sunday morning:

  1. Tom Brady will be without his left tackle Nate Solder, who was downgraded to out with a concussion. The New England Patriots also announced rookie wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Fellow receiver Aaron Dobson traveled with the team and appears on track to play. 

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. More ...

  1. Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) is active and will play against the Tennessee Titans after missing last week.
  1. Adrian Peterson said he was "ready to roll" this week. The Vikings sounded optimistic Peterson would play Sunday -- we said similarly last week, however. Rapoport reported Peterson will playagainst the Cincinnati Bengals. Peterson is active. Toby Gerhart is also active for the Vikings.
  1. Tavon Austin missed last week and is officially inactive against theTampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday with an ankle injury. 
  1. Calvin Johnson (knee) is good to go for the Detroit Lionsagainst theNew York Giants despite the receiver sitting out a couple of practices this week, according to Mr. Rapsheet.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be moving forward cautiously with left tackle Branden Albert (knee). Albert is inactive for the Chiefs.
  1. Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston also is inactive for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts
  1. Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas is active after practicing on a limited basis Friday.
  1. Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden is active and will start against the New York Jets.

We previewed every Week 16 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW