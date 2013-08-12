Around the League

Injury roundup: Kevin Kolb back at Bills practice

Published: Aug 12, 2013 at 02:54 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills quarterback Kevin Kolb is feeling the heat after coach Doug Marrone said he was "very pleased" with rookie EJ Manuel's preseason debut Sunday. Kolb conceded Monday that he was trying to "push the envelope a little bit" in returning to practice while his left knee was less than 100 percent, according to The Buffalo News.

Still moving gingerly at times, Kolb was the third quarterback in the rotation behind Manuel and Jeff Tuel. Kolb did get a chance with the first team on the second time through the rotation.

Marrone said Monday that it's too early to know if Kolb will play Friday against the Minnesota Vikings. He's running out of time to give the Bills a reason not to hand the offense over to their prized rookie.

Updates from around the NFL

» It appears that the Kansas City Chiefsskirted disaster on Jamaal Charles' injured foot.

» The Indianapolis Colts were forced to activateAhmad Bradshaw from the active/physically unable to perform list when the NFL ruled his Aug. 4 practice handoffs were a violation of league rules, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported.

» Running back Bernard Pierce sprained his knee on a 20-yard touchdown run last week, but sustained no structural damage. The Baltimore Ravens breathed a sigh of relief Monday when Pierce returned to practice, albeit on a limited basis.

»A.J. Green tentatively is expected to attempt a practice return Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Bengals' official website. A return that day would make it 19 days since the wide receiver went down with a knee bruise early in camp.

»Kenny Britt missed his second consecutive practice after coming down with swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired right knee. Titans coach Mike Munchack still expects Britt to play Saturday against the Bengals, and the Tennessee receiver insists his knee feels great. "No concerns at all," Britt said, via the Tennesseean. "I wish I could be out there practicing with the fellas, but I am just taking a few days off and making sure I don't have any setbacks."

»Oakland Raiders coach Dennis Allen expects first-round draft pick D.J. Hayden to be cleared for contact for the first time on Friday. Hayden has yet to face live contact since nearly losing his life in a freak accident on the University of Houston's practice field last year. The plan is for the cornerback to return to game action in the Raidersthird preseason contest on Aug. 23 against the Chicago Bears.

»Montario Hardesty's return from a hamstring injury didn't last long. Battling for a Cleveland Browns roster spot, the running back was forced from Monday's practice after injuring his right thumb on a high direct snap.

»Sean Weatherspoon returned from a finger injury to practice Monday, but Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith said the linebacker is unlikely to return to game action until Week 3 of the preseason at Tennessee.

» The San Diego Chargers were hoping for good news but bracing for the worst Monday night after wide receiver Malcom Floyd was carted off the field with a knee injury. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, citing a source informed about the injury, reported that an MRI on Monday night indicated a knee sprain and not a torn ACL. The Chargers officially are calling it a strain.

