Injury roundup: Kevin Kolb back at Bills practice

»Kenny Britt missed his second consecutive practice after coming down with swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired right knee. Titans coach Mike Munchack still expects Britt to play Saturday against the Bengals, and the Tennessee receiver insists his knee feels great. "No concerns at all," Britt said, via the Tennesseean. "I wish I could be out there practicing with the fellas, but I am just taking a few days off and making sure I don't have any setbacks."