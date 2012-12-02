Injury roundup: Jordy Nelson hurts hamstring -- again

On the day when wide receiver Greg Jennings returned to the Green Bay Packers' lineup, fellow receiver Jordy Nelson hurt his hamstring once again during a 23-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
No one has better receiver depth than the Packers, but it would be nice to see the entire team close to healthy for a week.
Here are the Week 13 injuries we'll be tracking in the days ahead:
- NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported that the Miami Dolphins fear left tackle Jake Long tore his triceps during a 23-16 loss to AFC East rival New England Patriots. That would knock Long out for the rest of the season. Long is a free agent after the season, but we'd imagine the Dolphins will use a franchise tag to retain him.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett suffered a concussion during the 23-17 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He wasn't the only injury for the Bears: Linebacker Brian Urlacher (hamstring) and cornerback Tim Jennings (shoulder) went down on the game's final drive.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings suffered a head injury during a 34-18 loss to the Buffalo Bills and didn't return. Wide receiver Cecil Shorts also left late in the game with a head injury.
- Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Ryan Broyles left Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a right knee injury. He didn't return, and Lions coach Jim Schwartz said after the game that he was "concerned" about the injury. Broyles tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during his final collegiate season.
- New York Jets tight end Dustin Keller reportedly uffered a high ankle sprain during the Jets' 7-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor (ankle) left early against the Baltimore Ravens and didn't return.
- Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot) was hurt again during the 23-16 win against the Dolphins. He missed last week's game because of a concussion. Patriots guard Dan Connolly left in the first quarter with a back injury.
- Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice was shaken up on his game-winning touchdown against the Bears. After staying down on the ground for a while, Rice walked off. He spoke with reporters after the 23-17 win as if nothing was wrong. He later tweeted he had passed a post-game concussion test.
- Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson hurt his hamstring during the second half of the 34-18 drubbing of the Jaguars and didn't return.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick suffered a concussion during the fourth quarter of a 20-13 win over the San Diego Chargers.