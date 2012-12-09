Injury roundup: Jay Cutler, Robert Griffin III get hurt

The biggest injuries of Week 14 of the NFL season could thankfully turn out to be false alarms. Robert Griffin III left the Washington Redskins' 31-28 overtime win Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens with a knee injury, but an MRI after the game showed no ligament damage.
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler's injury against the Minnesota Vikings flew under the radar compared to RG3. Cutler left late in a 21-14 loss to the Vikings, but the Bears didn't initially announce the injury. After the game, Cutler said he was "day-to-day" with a neck injury.
He was "really stiff," but it's a good sign the team let him speak to the media. It appears he avoided a head injury.
Now on to the rest of the Week 14 injuries:
- Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson took a helmet to the knee in a 15-12 loss to the St. Louis Rams. Coach Chan Gailey said after the game "it did not look good," and said later on his weekly radio show that Jackson would be out a minimum of two to three weeks. C.J. Spiller only had eight touches.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe hurt his ribs and didn't return in a 30-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It's possible his Chiefs career is over if the injury proves serious. Left tackle Branden Albert hurt his back.
- New York Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks underwent X-rays after the team's 52-27 victory over the New Orleans Saints, but the tests showed that he was fine, according to USA Today. No injury was announced for Nicks.
- Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda sprained his right ankle and made an early exit against the Redskins.
- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Morris Claiborne suffered a lacerated face during a 20-19 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was carted off the field and never returned.
- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek left the team's 23-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion and did not return.
- New York Jets wide receiver Stephen Hill appeared to suffer a serious knee injury in a 17-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill's teammate, outside linebacker Bryan Thomas, reportedly suffered a significant pectoral injury.
- Carolina Panthers safety Haruki Nakamura heard a "pop" in his groin before leaving a 30-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons. That's never a good sign.
- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Willie Colon hurt his knee in a 34-24 loss to the San Diego Chargers and did not return. The Steelers' offensive line is becoming banged up once again.
- Indianapolis Colts running back Delone Carter hurt his ankle in a 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.
- The Bears suffered a number of injuries. Again. Defensive tackle Henry Melton (shoulder), defensive end Shea McClellin (knee), safety Craig Steltz (chest) and cornerback Sherrick McManis (knee) were all hurt.