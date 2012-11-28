Injury roundup: DeMarco Murray in Cowboys' mix?

Wednesday was a good day for fantasy owners of long-injured running backs. Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray (foot) was back in the mix for the Cowboys, and the Oakland Raiders might get their best player back this week too.
Here are the big injury stories from Wednesday:
- Murray practiced, but his status against the Philadelpha Eagles remains up in the air. Wide receiver Miles Austin (hip) did less at practice than Murray. Tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) looks ready to be back in the mix.
- Oakland running backs Darren McFadden and Mike Goodson were finally back at practice despite their ankle injuries. Marcel Reece played so well over the last month that we'd guess he'll still be a big factor in the offense against the Cleveland Browns.
- The Minnesota Vikings offense needs wide receiver Percy Harvin (ankle) back in the lineup. It sounds like he'll do everything possible to try to play this week against the Green Bay Packers. Harvin was back at practice Wednesday, although he was seen limping according to ESPN1500.com. Harvin was hurt on November 4 against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn't played since.
- Vikings safety Harrison Smith and tight end Kyle Rudolph have been cleared after suffering concussions last week.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs, shoulder) returned to practice in a limited fashion. It's unclear how much he did in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens.
- Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) missed practice Wednesday. It's looking like DeAngelo Williams will get a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola (foot) sat out of practice on Wednesday ahead of his team's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. He played a handful of snaps last week against the Arizona Cardinals.
- Eagles quarterback Michael Vick and running back LeSean McCoy both remain absent from practice with their concussions. Vick was expected to undergo further testing on Wednesday. McCoy doesn't seem close to returning.
- Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings practiced fully, as expected. He'll play this week. Linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) remains out.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars will use a rotation at running back this week with Jalen Parmele and Maurice Jones-Drew still hurt. Rashad Jennings is first in line to go against the Buffalo Bills.
- The Chicago Bears received mixed news on the injury front ahead of their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Matt Forte (ankle) practiced, which was a pleasant surprise. But starters Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester, Alshon Jeffery and Chris Spencer all missed practice, according to the Chicago Tribune.