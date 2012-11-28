Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: DeMarco Murray in Cowboys' mix?

Published: Nov 28, 2012 at 09:29 AM

Wednesday was a good day for fantasy owners of long-injured running backs. Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray (foot) was back in the mix for the Cowboys, and the Oakland Raiders might get their best player back this week too.

Here are the big injury stories from Wednesday:

  1. Murray practiced, but his status against the Philadelpha Eagles remains up in the air. Wide receiver Miles Austin (hip) did less at practice than Murray. Tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) looks ready to be back in the mix.
  1. Oakland running backs Darren McFadden and Mike Goodson were finally back at practice despite their ankle injuries. Marcel Reece played so well over the last month that we'd guess he'll still be a big factor in the offense against the Cleveland Browns.
  1. The Minnesota Vikings offense needs wide receiver Percy Harvin (ankle) back in the lineup. It sounds like he'll do everything possible to try to play this week against the Green Bay Packers. Harvin was back at practice Wednesday, although he was seen limping according to ESPN1500.com. Harvin was hurt on November 4 against the Seattle Seahawks and hasn't played since.
  1. Vikings safety Harrison Smith and tight end Kyle Rudolph have been cleared after suffering concussions last week.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs, shoulder) returned to practice in a limited fashion. It's unclear how much he did in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens.
  1. Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) missed practice Wednesday. It's looking like DeAngelo Williams will get a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rapoport: Week 13 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

What's the best game on the Week 13 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. **More ...**

  1. St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola (foot) sat out of practice on Wednesday ahead of his team's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. He played a handful of snaps last week against the Arizona Cardinals.
  1. Eagles quarterback Michael Vick and running back LeSean McCoy both remain absent from practice with their concussions. Vick was expected to undergo further testing on Wednesday. McCoy doesn't seem close to returning.
  1. Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings practiced fully, as expected. He'll play this week. Linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) remains out.
  1. The Jacksonville Jaguars will use a rotation at running back this week with Jalen Parmele and Maurice Jones-Drew still hurt. Rashad Jennings is first in line to go against the Buffalo Bills.
  1. The Chicago Bears received mixed news on the injury front ahead of their game against the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Matt Forte (ankle) practiced, which was a pleasant surprise. But starters Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester, Alshon Jeffery and Chris Spencer all missed practice, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More