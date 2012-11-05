Injury roundup: Darren McFadden among ailing players

Oakland Raiders running backs Darren McFadden and Mike Goodson both have high ankle sprains. The Raiders aren't ruling them out for this week, but that's usually a multiple-week injury, so Marcel Reese and Taiwan Jones will share carries in Oakland.
Here's the rest of the big injury news from Monday:
- Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews could miss game action despite the team having a bye this week. At least it sounds like wide receiver Jordy Nelson's ankle injury isn't serious.
- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin had an ankle sprained in three places, according to Tom Pelissero of ESPN Twin Cities. His status for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions is uncertain, but it sounds like he's a long shot to play.
- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey announced that running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) will not play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Indianapolis Colts.
- Not to be outdone, the Colts ruled out tight end Coby Fleener (shoulder) and cornerback Vontae Davis (knee) when they face the Jaguars.
- Denver Broncos coach John Fox said guard Chris Kuper has a two- to four-week injury. He has a severe ankle sprain and will miss the game against the Carolina Panthers.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak left the door open at this stage for quarterback Jake Locker (shoulder) to play in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly has a "mild" high ankle sprain, according to coach Mike Tomlin. Fantasy owners should plan on alternatives, but it sounds like Brown has a shot to play this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated wide receiver Braylon Edwards (knee) should be back in action this week against the New York Jets.
- Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak indicated that running back Ben Tate (ankle) wasn't likely to play this week against the Chicago Bears.
- Struggling Buffalo Bills cornerback Aaron Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks of action with a knee injury and will not be available to face the New England Patriots.
- The Chiefs have yet to clear quarterback Brady Quinn (concussion) for practice. It's early, but it's looking like another Matt Cassel week when the Chiefs travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.