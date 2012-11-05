Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: Darren McFadden among ailing players

Published: Nov 05, 2012 at 11:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Oakland Raiders running backs Darren McFadden and Mike Goodson both have high ankle sprains. The Raiders aren't ruling them out for this week, but that's usually a multiple-week injury, so Marcel Reese and Taiwan Jones will share carries in Oakland.

Here's the rest of the big injury news from Monday:

  1. Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews could miss game action despite the team having a bye this week. At least it sounds like wide receiver Jordy Nelson's ankle injury isn't serious.
  1. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin had an ankle sprained in three places, according to Tom Pelissero of ESPN Twin Cities. His status for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions is uncertain, but it sounds like he's a long shot to play.
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Mike Mularkey announced that running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) will not play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Indianapolis Colts.
  1. Not to be outdone, the Colts ruled out tight end Coby Fleener (shoulder) and cornerback Vontae Davis (knee) when they face the Jaguars.
  1. Denver Broncos coach John Fox said guard Chris Kuper has a two- to four-week injury. He has a severe ankle sprain and will miss the game against the Carolina Panthers.
  1. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak left the door open at this stage for quarterback Jake Locker (shoulder) to play in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly has a "mild" high ankle sprain, according to coach Mike Tomlin. Fantasy owners should plan on alternatives, but it sounds like Brown has a shot to play this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  1. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated wide receiver Braylon Edwards (knee) should be back in action this week against the New York Jets.
  1. Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak indicated that running back Ben Tate (ankle) wasn't likely to play this week against the Chicago Bears.
  1. Struggling Buffalo Bills cornerback Aaron Williams is expected to miss multiple weeks of action with a knee injury and will not be available to face the New England Patriots.
  1. The Chiefs have yet to clear quarterback Brady Quinn (concussion) for practice. It's early, but it's looking like another Matt Cassel week when the Chiefs travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW