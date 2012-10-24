Injury roundup: Danny Amendola practices with Rams

Danny Amendola returned to practice with the St. Louis Rams on Wednesday, just three weeks after suffering a serious shoulder injury that threatened to keep him off the field until late in the season.
Rams coach Jeff Fisher said the receiver was limited in drills, but even that progress is surprising. After Amendola left a Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, doctors learned he suffered a sternoclavicular joint separation where the collarbone meets the chest. It was feared to be a potentially life-threatening injury.
But Amendola's on the mend, and that's a promising development for Sam Bradford and the Rams' passing attack.
Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury rundown:
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason is done for the season with cartilage damage to his right knee that will require surgery. Beason also faces surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and remains week to week with a high ankle sprain. He suffered the injury on a punt return last Thursday against San Francisco 49ers.
- Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings saw a specialist Tuesday for his lingering groin injury. Jennings has missed the past three games, although some thought he could be available this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His trip to the specialist puts that in question.
- After the Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Sean Lee on injured reserve with a toe injury, they went out and signed former Lions first-round draft pick Ernie Sims on Wednesday. The team also placed punter Chris Johnson on injured reserve and signed safety Charlie Peprah.
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams underwent surgery on his left wrist. Coach Chan Gailey said Williams should be able to practice next week after the team's bye. Williams has 3.5 sacks in his first season with the Bills. He previously admitted the wrist has taken away from his play.
- The Cleveland Browns will place linebacker Scott Fujita on injured reserve, coach Pat Shurmur said. Fujita suffered a neck injury against the New York Giants in Week 5. NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury could be career-threatening. In better news for the Browns, defensive tackle Phil Taylor practiced for the first time since being taken off the physically unable to perform list. He was joined by rookie running back Trent Richardson, who participated in a morning walk-through despite a lingering rib cartilage injury.
- The Lions placed wide receiver Nate Burleson on injured reserve after he broke his leg during Monday night's 13-7 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Lions signed former Browns wideout Brian Robiskie to fill the gap, but Burleson's role on the team won't be easily matched.
- Heading into Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brandon McDonald (ankle) is questionable. Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson (calf) and guard Carl Nicks (foot) are probable. Vikings tight end John Carlson is out with a concussion. Minnesota defensive end Jared Allen (groin), offensive tackle Matt Kalil (back), running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) and quarterback Christian Ponder (knee) are probable.
- Despite suffering a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder Sunday, quarterback Blaine Gabbert fully practiced with the Jaguars.