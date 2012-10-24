Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: Danny Amendola practices with Rams

Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 12:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Danny Amendola returned to practice with the St. Louis Rams on Wednesday, just three weeks after suffering a serious shoulder injury that threatened to keep him off the field until late in the season.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher said the receiver was limited in drills, but even that progress is surprising. After Amendola left a Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, doctors learned he suffered a sternoclavicular joint separation where the collarbone meets the chest. It was feared to be a potentially life-threatening injury.

But Amendola's on the mend, and that's a promising development for Sam Bradford and the Rams' passing attack.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury rundown:

  1. Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason is done for the season with cartilage damage to his right knee that will require surgery. Beason also faces surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
  1. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and remains week to week with a high ankle sprain. He suffered the injury on a punt return last Thursday against San Francisco 49ers.
  1. Green Bay Packers receiver Greg Jennings saw a specialist Tuesday for his lingering groin injury. Jennings has missed the past three games, although some thought he could be available this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His trip to the specialist puts that in question.
  1. After the Dallas Cowboys placed linebacker Sean Lee on injured reserve with a toe injury, they went out and signed former Lions first-round draft pick Ernie Sims on Wednesday. The team also placed punter Chris Johnson on injured reserve and signed safety Charlie Peprah.
  1. Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams underwent surgery on his left wrist. Coach Chan Gailey said Williams should be able to practice next week after the team's bye. Williams has 3.5 sacks in his first season with the Bills. He previously admitted the wrist has taken away from his play.
  1. The Cleveland Browns will place linebacker Scott Fujita on injured reserve, coach Pat Shurmur said. Fujita suffered a neck injury against the New York Giants in Week 5. NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the injury could be career-threatening. In better news for the Browns, defensive tackle Phil Taylor practiced for the first time since being taken off the physically unable to perform list. He was joined by rookie running back Trent Richardson, who participated in a morning walk-through despite a lingering rib cartilage injury.
  1. The Lions placed wide receiver Nate Burleson on injured reserve after he broke his leg during Monday night's 13-7 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Lions signed former Browns wideout Brian Robiskie to fill the gap, but Burleson's role on the team won't be easily matched.
  1. Heading into Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brandon McDonald (ankle) is questionable. Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson (calf) and guard Carl Nicks (foot) are probable. Vikings tight end John Carlson is out with a concussion. Minnesota defensive end Jared Allen (groin), offensive tackle Matt Kalil (back), running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) and quarterback Christian Ponder (knee) are probable.
  1. New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis.
  1. Despite suffering a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder Sunday, quarterback Blaine Gabbert fully practiced with the Jaguars.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.