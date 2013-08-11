Around the League

Injury roundup: Christine Michael has back spasms

Published: Aug 11, 2013 at 10:12 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

That early momentum came to a halt Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll told The News Tribune that Michael "might be out a little bit" after suffering back spasms this weekend

While Michael was sidelined, second-year pro Robert Turbin returned from his foot injury to practice for the first time in training camp.

Michael wasn't the only Seahawk with a disappointing injury update, however. Tight end Zach Miller (foot), defensive end Cliff Avril (hamstring) and guard James Carpenter (foot) are all a couple of weeks away from playing, according to Carroll.

Injury updates from around the league:

»Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, is in jeopardy of missing Friday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener. "He can't quite get the motion he needs, but again, it's not structural. It's a muscle bruise," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via The Associated Press. "We'll just get it settled down and see where it goes. It's day to day."

»Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd said an MRI on Sunday revealed no damage to his left knee. Floyd said there's "no worries" regarding the injury; coach Leslie Frazier insists the Vikings simply are erring on the side of caution.

»New York Jets tailback Chris Ivory returned to individual drills Sunday. Buoyed by two consecutive days without tightness in his hamstring, Ivory expects to play against the Jacksonville Jaguarson Saturday.

» With his roster spot suddenly on the line, Montario Hardesty finally returned from his own hamstring injury to take part in Sunday's Cleveland Browns practice.

» The Chicago Bears have to be growing concerned over Earl Bennett's latest concussion. The No. 3 receiver has yet to graduate to even watching practice after sustaining the injury 10 days ago. With Bennett sidelined, impressive seventh-round draft pick Marquess Wilson is receiving second-team reps.

» It appears Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deonte Thompson evaded a serious foot injury, but he might be out for "a little while", per The Baltimore Sun.

