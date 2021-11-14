Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers

Published: Nov 14, 2021 at 04:32 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't likely to play and now it seems wide receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ will also miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Barring an unexpected turn, he should miss another game. However, fellow wideout ﻿Rondale Moore﻿ (neck) should be OK.

In eight games this season, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 486 yards. The former first-round pick out of Clemson has yet to crack 100 receiving yards in a game this season but does have seven touchdown catches.

The Cardinals (8-1) play host to the Panthers (4-5) at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:

  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is a true game-time decision, sources tell Rapoport. Playing likely won't make it worse, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll go. Robinson will work out pre-game.
  • Denver Broncos cornerback ﻿Patrick Surtain II﻿, who barely practiced this week because of a knee injury, is trending in the right direction to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Rapoport. He participated in Saturday's walk-through, a sign it's looking up. Teammate Tim Patrick (knee) should also play.
  • Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) and linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ (ankle) -- both of whom are listed as questionable -- are expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rapoport.
  • New England Patriots running back ﻿Rhamondre Stevenson﻿ (concussion) was not ruled out on Saturday, a sign that he's got a real shot to play today. He could clear the protocol this morning, Rapoport reports.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (foot), listed as questionable, is expected to play against Washington, a source tells Rapoport.

