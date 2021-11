Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't likely to play and now it seems wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will also miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Barring an unexpected turn, he should miss another game. However, fellow wideout Rondale Moore (neck) should be OK.

In eight games this season, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 486 yards. The former first-round pick out of Clemson has yet to crack 100 receiving yards in a game this season but does have seven touchdown catches.

The Cardinals (8-1) play host to the Panthers (4-5) at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games: