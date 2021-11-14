Injury roundup: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins not expected to play vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray isn't likely to play and now it seems wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will also miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Hopkins, who didn't practice this week due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Barring an unexpected turn, he should miss another game. However, fellow wideout Rondale Moore (neck) should be OK.
In eight games this season, Hopkins has 35 receptions for 486 yards. The former first-round pick out of Clemson has yet to crack 100 receiving yards in a game this season but does have seven touchdown catches.
The Cardinals (8-1) play host to the Panthers (4-5) at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 10 games:
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) is a true game-time decision, sources tell Rapoport. Playing likely won't make it worse, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll go. Robinson will work out pre-game.
- Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who barely practiced this week because of a knee injury, is trending in the right direction to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Rapoport. He participated in Saturday's walk-through, a sign it's looking up. Teammate Tim Patrick (knee) should also play.
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (ankle) -- both of whom are listed as questionable -- are expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Rapoport.
- New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion) was not ruled out on Saturday, a sign that he's got a real shot to play today. He could clear the protocol this morning, Rapoport reports.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (foot), listed as questionable, is expected to play against Washington, a source tells Rapoport.