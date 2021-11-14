Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) active vs. Colts

The second-year back missed last week's win over Buffalo due to a heel injury. He was listed as questionable. With Rapoport previously reporting that playing wouldn't make the injury worse, it was a pain-tolerance question for Robinson.

The question is whether Urban Meyer gives Robinson a full workload or gives more touches to Carlos Hyde to manage Robinson's workload. Regardless of how many carries he gets, having Robinson available immediately upgrades the Jacksonville offense. Before the injury struck in Week 8, Robinson was just hitting his stride, with four straight games of over 70 yards rushing and at least one TD, and he averaged 6.34 yards per carry in Weeks 5 and 6.