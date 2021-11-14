Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel) active vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their top running back Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that James Robinson will play today, per a source informed of the situation.
Robinson is officially active.
The second-year back missed last week's win over Buffalo due to a heel injury. He was listed as questionable. With Rapoport previously reporting that playing wouldn't make the injury worse, it was a pain-tolerance question for Robinson.
After a pregame workout, the Jags' top runner -- and the engine of the offense -- will go.
The question is whether Urban Meyer gives Robinson a full workload or gives more touches to Carlos Hyde to manage Robinson's workload. Regardless of how many carries he gets, having Robinson available immediately upgrades the Jacksonville offense. Before the injury struck in Week 8, Robinson was just hitting his stride, with four straight games of over 70 yards rushing and at least one TD, and he averaged 6.34 yards per carry in Weeks 5 and 6.