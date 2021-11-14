Vikings OL Dakota Dozier released from hospital following bout with COVID-19

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier has been released from the hospital after a bout with COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was admitted to the emergency room Tuesday night after experiencing breathing issues. Coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Wednesday that Dozier was in stable condition.

The 30-year-old lineman is feeling much better, Pelissero added. Dozier had been placed on the team's COVID-19 list on Nov. 5. He was the first of five Vikings placed on the list over a three-day span.