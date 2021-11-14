Around the NFL

Cardinals pessimistic QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to play vs. Panthers

Published: Nov 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM
The Arizona Cardinals could be turning to Colt McCoy for a second consecutive week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that there is pessimism that quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ will be able to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Murray also sat out the Cardinals' Week 9 win over the 49ers due to an ankle injury suffered against the Packers on Oct. 28.

Rapoport and Garafolo added that the Cardinals will give Murray, who's listed as questionable, a chance to play, but it appears likely that McCoy once again is under center.

Murray's streak of consecutive starts to begin his career was snapped at 40 ahead of his inactive designation against the Niners. He has 2,276 yards passing along with 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions through eight games this year. 

McCoy will start two games in a row for the first time since Weeks 12-13, 2018 with Washington and is looking to record consecutive wins as a starter for the first time since Weeks 2-3, 2011 with the Browns. The 35-year-old signed with the Cardinals in the offseason to back up Murray and joined the fifth NFL team of his career and third in as many seasons.

