Cardinals pessimistic QB Kyler Murray (ankle) will be able to play vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals could be turning to Colt McCoy for a second consecutive week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Saturday night that there is pessimism that quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ will be able to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Murray also sat out the Cardinals' Week 9 win over the 49ers due to an ankle injury suffered against the Packers on Oct. 28.

Rapoport and Garafolo added that the Cardinals will give Murray, who's listed as questionable, a chance to play, but it appears likely that McCoy once again is under center.

Murray's streak of consecutive starts to begin his career was snapped at 40 ahead of his inactive designation against the Niners. He has 2,276 yards passing along with 17 touchdown passes to seven interceptions through eight games this year.