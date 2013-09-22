Injury roundup: Bye week timely for depleted Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hoping the Week 4 bye will cure a host of ailments coming off a devastating 34-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
By the end of the game, wide receiver Jeremy Ross was forced to line up in the backfield because the Packers were out of running backs. With starter Eddie Lacy nursing a concussion, James Starks filled in until leaving with a knee injury just before halftime.
Johnathan Franklin outplayed Starks with 126 yards and a touchdown on 16 second-half touches, but also coughed up the game with a back-breaking fourth-quarter fumble that was returned 58 yards for a touchdown. An ankle injury sent the rookie to the sidelines on the game's final drive.
The injuries weren't limited to the backfield.
Tight end Jermichael Finley was concussed in the first quarter. Pass rusher Clay Matthews was forced out with a hamstring injury after forcing fumbles on back-to-back Bengals possessions in the second quarter. Andy Dalton exploited his absence, tossing two second-half touchdowns after Green Bay's 30-0 run in the second and third quarters.
Matthews predicted after the game that he won't miss any game action with the injury. It's a good bet that Lacy, Franklin and Finley will be back by Week 5 as well.
Here are the rest of the injury updates from around the NFL:
» A person who has spoken to Jason Jones told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport the Detroit Lions defensive lineman ruptured his patellar tendon on Sunday. Jones is expected to be out for the season.
» The Buffalo Bills lost C.J. Spiller to a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets. After being held to just nine yards on 10 carries, Spiller was seen limping to the locker room with his leg in a wrap. Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus also was forced out with an ankle injury.
»Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson missed the majority of the second half with ice on his leg. Coach Gary Kubiak termed the injury a "shin bruise" following Sunday's loss. Although halftime X-rays were negative, Johnson will need to undergo an MRI on Monday.
»Miles Austin tweaked his hamstring -- again. It's the third consecutive season that Austin's hamstrings have given him trouble. Dallas coach Jason Garrett suggested after the game that Austin could have continued to play if the Cowboys weren't beating the Rams by such a wide margin.
»Vincent Jackson never returned after leaving with an injury to his ribs in the second half of the Buccaneers' loss to the Patriots.
»Cameron Wake sat out the second half of the Dolphins' 27-23 victory with a knee injury. He told ESPN.com's James Walker after the game that he thinks he will be fine.
»Rams running back Daryl Richardsonaggravated his foot injury on the first offensive snap. Isaiah Pead and Benny Cunningham split backfield duties the rest of the way against the Cowboys. Rams defensive end William Hayes was on crutches after injuring his knee in the second quarter.
» San Francisco linebacker Patrick Willis quickly was ruled out after sustaining a groin injury in the third quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Colts.
» The Chargers lost left tackle King Dunlap and left guard Chad Rinehart to a concussion and turf toe, respectively. Rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Titans with a concussion of his own.
» Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook never returned to Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns after leaving with a groin injury.
»Chicago Bears defensive tackle Henry Melton is out for the rest of the season after being carted off the field with a left knee injury in the fourth quarter Sunday night. Rapoport reported Monday morning that Melton tore his ACL.