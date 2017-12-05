Around the League

Injury roundup: Bills place Lawson, Matthews on IR

Published: Dec 05, 2017 at 08:47 AM

The Buffalo Bills' trying season got even tougher Tuesday.

The team announced it placed both defensive end Shaq Lawson (ankle) and receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) on injured reserve.

Losing two key players for the rest of the season is just another blow for the Bills, who have dropped four of their last five games and are on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture.

Lawson, who led the team in sacks with four, was injured in the second half Sunday against the Patriots and did not return. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, via the team's website, called the injury "a loss for us for sure."

Matthews, meanwhile, tried to play through a knee injury the past few weeks, but concluded his season with just 25 catches as a Bill. He's slated to be a free agent this offseason.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. The Chicago Bears placed Kyle Long on IR with a shoulder injury. The big offensive lineman was also battling ankle and finger ailments.
  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn announced offensive guard Andy Levitre (biceps) will miss Thursday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Cornerback Desmond Trufant has cleared concussion protocol and will play against the Saints, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reported.
  1. The Houston Texans placed wideout Bruce Ellington and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz on IR. This is the second time this season Fiedorowicz has been on IR for a concussion.
  1. The Denver Broncos placed defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) on IR.
  1. The Carolina Panthers have signed linebacker Spencer Paysinger after placing linebacker Jarred Norris (calf) on IR.
