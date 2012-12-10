Injury roundup: Bears QB Jay Cutler expected to play

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to be ready to roll in practice later this week despite suffering a neck injury during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Cutler said Monday that he should be fine to suit up against the Green Bay Packersthis weekend.
Here are some other injuries we're tracking:
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant could miss the rest of the season if he needs surgery for his fractured finger. That would be an absolutely devastating blow to the Dallas offense. Gulp.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe likely will be placed on season-ending injured reserve with broken ribs, a source close to the player told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer. Bowe's Kansas City career could be up since it will be too expensive to place the franchise tag on him again, and we suspect he'll find a better long-term deal elsewhere.
- Robert Griffin III has a "minor" LCL knee sprain. The Washington Redskins won't rule him out for Sunday's game in Cleveland against the Browns. Reading between the lines of Mike Shanahan's news conference, we'd expect RG3 to suit up.
- New York Jets wide receiver Stephen Hill also has been diagnosed with a strained LCL, sustained in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPNNewYork.com.
- Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (ankle) was able to practice Monday. It looks like he didn't re-injure his ankle seriously Thursday against the Denver Broncos.
- New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw will undergo an MRI on his left knee Monday, coach Tom Coughlin revealed. Bradshaw banged the knee in Sunday's beatdown of the New Orleans Saints. Coughlin also doesn't expect wide receiver Hakeem Nicks (knee) to be fully healthy the rest of the season. Not great.
- Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson will miss the rest of the season with his knee injury. If C.J. Spiller doesn't get the ball now, Chan Gailey really has lost his mind.
- The Philadelphia Eagles announced quarterback Michael Vick and running back LeSean McCoy have passed their baseline concussion tests. They could practice this week, although they need to be cleared by an independent neurologist to play in a game.
The Eagles will face the Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." Rookie Nick Foles will continue to start at quarterback, so McCoy's status is the big question here.
- Baltimore Ravens guard Marshall Yanda has a serious ankle sprain, according to coach John Harbaugh. It sounds like a multiple week injury.