Injury roundup: Atlanta Falcons' Tony Gonzalez active

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Atlanta Falcons tight end is active for Sunday's NFC South tussle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gonzalez has missed just two games in his 17-year career, but he was limited in Friday's practice with a toe injury. Rapoport was told the Falcons were "encouraged" by what they saw from the pass-catcher in that session, and he'll be ready on Sunday for an Atlanta squad desperately seeking a win.
Here's the rest of Sunday's injury news:
- The Falcons expected wide receiver Harry Douglas to be ready for the Bucs after injuring his knee this week in practice, and he will be. Douglas is active and ready to go.
- On the coaching front, Gary Kubiak will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, just two weeks after suffering a mini-stroke, per Rapoport. After some discussion, it was decided that Houston's head coach will call plays from the box, with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips holding the challenge flag against the Oakland Raiders.
- Big loss for Miami as Dolphins center Mike Pouncey is expected to be sidelined against the San Diego Chargers after spending Friday in the hospital with a kidney and gallbladder issue, a team source told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington. Pouncey desperately wants to suit up, but it doesn't look good for the lineman -- or Ryan Tannehill.
- Baltimore's defense won't have centerpiece Haloti Ngata against the Chicago Bears. The nose tackle is inactive with the knee injury he sustained in last Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On offense, Ravens receiver Marlon Brown also is inactive with a knee injury.
- Take heart, Colin Kaepernick: the San Francisco 49ers expect tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, citing two sources informed of the player's health. The 49ers promoted tight end Derek Carrier to the active roster Saturday to supplement Davis, not to replace him in the lineup.
- Newly acquired Jets safety Ed Reed is not just active, but will start for New York on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, per Rapoport. That means Antonio Allen will take a seat.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin is expected to see a limited workload Sunday against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, Rapoport reported via a team source. In his first game action since undergoing summer hip surgery, Harvin is likely to see in the neighborhood of 10 to 15 snaps, depending on the flow of the game.
The playoff picture
How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. **More ...**
- The Seahawks also activated left tackle Russell Okung from short-term injured reserve after he sustained a partially torn plantar plate in his toe during Seattle's Week 2 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The added return of right tackle Breno Giacomini (knee surgery) and center Max Unger (concussion) have this O-line back at full power.
- Rapoport was told by a person informed of Shane Vereen's progress from his wrist injury that, barring a last-second change, the New England Patriots running back is likely to be activated off short-term IR prior to Monday night's matchup with the Carolina Panthers. We'll keep an eye on this one.
- NFL Media's Albert Breer watched Michael Vick (hamstring) go through a "vigorous" pregame workout, but the Eagles quarterback said he won't dress for Philadelphia's meeting with the Washington Redskins on Sunday. "I'm coaching today," said Vick, who wouldn't start anyway, not with Nick Foles spinning his magic. The Eagles later ruled Vick inactive.
- Also from Philly, Breer was told that the Eagles plan to start Jason Peters (quad) at left tackle. Philly won't have cornerback Bradley Fletcher, tagged inactive for the second straight game with a pectoral injury.
- Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall will play Sunday after being labeled as questionable with a foot injury, Breer reported.
- NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Calvin Johnson's knee looked "fine" during pregame drills. The Detroit Lions receiver is active, but fantasy types should note that Sunday's meeting with the Steelers is expected to unfold in a raging downpour.
- Good news for Josh McCown: As expected, Bears tight end Martellus Bennett is active against Baltimore after being added to Thursday's injury report with an ankle injury, Rapoport was told.