Injury report: Jay Cutler could return for Chicago Bears

1.Jay Cutler (concussion) officially is questionable for the Chicago Bears, although coach Lovie Smith said things are looking good for the quarterback to start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Cutler first must pass a test with an independent neurologist Saturday. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey (knee) is out for the Bears after having surgery.
2. Another week, another absence for Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden. His backup, Mike Goodson, also is out Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. They both have high ankle sprains. Defensive tackle Richard Seymour (hamstring) also won't play.
3. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (questionable, ankle) practiced on a limited basis for a second consecutive day. He didn't practice all last week, so things are looking up for his availability. Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon (ankle) is expected to return to the Falcons' lineup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4. Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin (ankle) is doubtful to face the Bears after missing practice all week. That's not a good sign coming off a bye week.
5. As if the Kansas City Chiefs needed more bad news: Their starting left tackle, Branden Albert, (back) is doubtful just in time to face Von Miller and the Denver Broncos. Good luck, Brady Quinn.
6. Houston Texans linebacker Brooks Reed is expected to miss three to four weeks because of his groin injury, a source told NFL.com's Albert Breer.
7. St. Louis Rams wide receiver Danny Amendola (foot) just can't stay healthy. He's doubtful to play against the Arizona Cardinals.
8. Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb (ribs) officially is listed as questionable, giving Ryan Lindley the reins to the offense. We doubt Kolb even will be available as a backup.
9. New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw (foot) will be ready to go against the Green Bay Packers despite barely practicing this week. He's probable. Safety Kenny Phillips (knee) and linebacker Keith Rivers (calf) are questionable. The Giants are about as healthy as they've been in a while. The bye week helped a great deal.
10. Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings (groin) is listed as questionable, but no one expects him to play Sunday night. Linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) remains out, as does safety Charles Woodson (collarbone.)
11. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick and running back LeSean McCoy are expected to miss "Monday Night Football" because of their concussions. They didn't practice again Friday and don't seem that close to playing.
12. Yes, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew (foot) is out again. It's fair to wonder if he'll play again this season.
Jeremiah: Top matchups in Week 12
13. The San Diego Chargers placed left tackle Jared Gaither (back) on injured reserve two days before their game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers' offense really has struggled when Gaither has been hurt. The Chargers received very little in return after paying Gaither $9 million.
14. Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (oblique) appears to be back. He's probable for the Browns' AFC North matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden could be covering Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle), who was upgraded to questionable after practicing on a limited basis all week.
15. Steelers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (ribs) is out this week. So are quarterbacks Byron Leftwich (ribs) and Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder), as expected. Safety Troy Polamalu (calf) returned to practice Friday, but he is doubtful to play against the Browns. Steelers running back Isaac Redman will play after passing all of his post-concussion tests after a hard hit in last Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
16. San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't want to declare his starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, and he doesn't have to. Multiple reports indicate Colin Kaepernick will get the call. Niners safety Donte Whitner said it would be Kaepernick on the "Dan Patrick Show." Smith was seen in a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, but he's expected to be cleared for the game after taking tests Saturday. He should be Kaepernick's backup.
17. The Seattle Seahawks win the "healthiest team in the league" award. The full squad should be available against the Miami Dolphins, a rarity in Week 12.
