Injuries: Browns' Robert Griffin III cleared for contact

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye, so no decision on a starting quarterback will need to be made until next week, but coach Hue Jackson will have one more healthy body at the position to consider when that decision time comes.
The Browns have used a combination of Cody Kessler, Josh McCown, Charlie Whitehurst, Kevin Hogan and even receiver Terrelle Pryor in Griffin's absence this season.
Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:
Jones also said he "absolutely" expects cornerback Morris Claiborne(groin) to be back at some point in the regular season.
- A day after being hospitalized because "he was very nauseated, throwing up, things of that nature," coach Doug Pederson said, Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks tweeted Tuesday morning he's "finally getting discharged."
- Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) is "perking up" and he could practice this week. Tomlin also said receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is "week-to-week" with a foot injury.
- Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (knee) was spotted running on the side during Tuesday's practice.
Quarterback Sam Bradford, meanwhile, was back at practice, showing no ill effects of an ankle he tweaked earlier this week, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. Bradford was listed as a limited participant after practice.
- The Panthers announced they have placed center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and backup center Gino Gradkowski (knee) on injured reserve.
- The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Desmond Trufant (torn pectoral) on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Falcons will also lose DE Adrian Clayborn for the next three-to-five weeks. Clayborn will have surgery to trim a partially torn meniscus, Rapoport reported.
