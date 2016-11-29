Around the League

Injuries: Browns' Robert Griffin III cleared for contact

Published: Nov 29, 2016 at 04:45 AM

The Cleveland Browns are on a bye, so no decision on a starting quarterback will need to be made until next week, but coach Hue Jackson will have one more healthy body at the position to consider when that decision time comes.

The team announced Tuesday that Robert Griffin III has been cleared for contact. The Cleveland QB, who signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Browns in March, broke a bone in his non-throwing shoulder in the season opener against the Eagles.

The Browns have used a combination of Cody Kessler, Josh McCown, Charlie Whitehurst, Kevin Hogan and even receiver Terrelle Pryor in Griffin's absence this season.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he believes safety Barry Church (forearm) will be ready for the Vikings game Thursday. Church's replacement the last few weeks, J.J. Wilcox, is not expected to play with a thigh injury, Jones said.

Jones also said he "absolutely" expects cornerback Morris Claiborne(groin) to be back at some point in the regular season.

  1. A day after being hospitalized because "he was very nauseated, throwing up, things of that nature," coach Doug Pederson said, Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks tweeted Tuesday morning he's "finally getting discharged."

Pederson said Eagles running back Ryan Mathews (knee) is still day-to-day. Receiver Jordan Matthews (ankle) will be held from practice but is expected to be back for Sunday's tilt with the Bengals.

  1. The Bears officially placed linebacker Danny Trevathan (knee) on injured reserve.
  1. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) is "perking up" and he could practice this week. Tomlin also said receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is "week-to-week" with a foot injury.
  1. Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (knee) was spotted running on the side during Tuesday's practice.

Quarterback Sam Bradford, meanwhile, was back at practice, showing no ill effects of an ankle he tweaked earlier this week, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported. Bradford was listed as a limited participant after practice.

  1. The Panthers announced they have placed center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and backup center Gino Gradkowski (knee) on injured reserve.
  1. The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Desmond Trufant (torn pectoral) on injured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Falcons will also lose DE Adrian Clayborn for the next three-to-five weeks. Clayborn will have surgery to trim a partially torn meniscus, Rapoport reported.

