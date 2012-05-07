Indianopolis Colts to hold camp at Anderson University

The Indianapolis Colts will return to Anderson University for its 2012 training camp, according to a team release Monday.
"Our staff made several visits to the Anderson campus and we were extremely pleased with its amenities and layout," general manager Ryan Grigson said.
Anderson University, in central Indiana, is a private Christian university with 2,600 undergraduate and graduate students.
"The university staff is tremendous and we trust their experience having conducted past camps. We feel Anderson is in a great location to connect with Colts fans around the state of Indiana, which is one of our biggest priorities," Grigson said.
Players will report July 28 for the first practice the following day.
Attendance for the team's three night practices last year was 28,000. In 2010, training camp drew about 85,000 fans during an 18-day period.
Indianapolis originally spent training camp at Anderson from its inaugural season in 1984 to 1998. Following 11 years at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana, the Colts returned to Anderson in 2010.