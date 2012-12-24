Indianapolis Colts unlikely to rest starters in Week 17

Monday was a special day at Indianapolis Colts headquarters, where coach Chuck Pagano made his emotional return to the team.
And while Pagano's return is the big story in Indy, there are other matters to look ahead to on the football field. Specifically, the Colts' plans for their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans.
The Colts are 10-5 and locked into the AFC's No. 5 playoff seed, making the outcome of Sunday's game largely meaningless for Indianapolis. so interim coach Bruce Arians was asked if the Colts will rest any players ahead of the playoffs.
The decision makes sense. The Colts will enter the playoffs as decided underdogs and can use all the positive momentum they can get. Beyond that, they haven't played particularly well in recent weeks.