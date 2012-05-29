Indianapolis Colts try to sell final 3,000 season tickets

There's reason for optimism around the Indianapolis Colts these days, but fans of the team appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.
The Sports Business Journal reported last week (via The Sporting News) that the team contacted a local firm to help peddle tickets, prompted by a 7 percent decline in season-ticket renewals.
NFL games that aren't sold out are subject to blackout in a team's home market. Could this be an issue in Indianapolis?
"We're not anticipating being blacked out," Pete Ward, the Colts' chief operating officer, told The Indianapolis Star on Tuesday.
While the arrival of No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Luck has pumped excitement into the franchise, the 1-2 punch of no Peyton Manning and a 2-14 season appears to have hurt business.
If Luck turns out to be as good as advertised, it won't be long before the Colts can terminate their intern program once again. Poor interns.