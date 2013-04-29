Indianapolis Colts trade Jerry Hughes to Buffalo Bills

Both players are "linebackers," but they have far different stories. Hughes was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Colts to be an edge pass rusher; he was one of former general manager Bill Polian's worst picks in Indianapolis, totaling just 41 tackles and five sacks in three seasons. Sheppard was a third-round pick by the Bills in 2011. He started in 24 games over the last two years as an inside linebacker.