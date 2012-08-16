Indianapolis Colts to move Reggie Wayne around

The 2012 season is one of change for the Indianapolis Colts. The latest change to be unveiled involves veteran wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who is coming off the island the old offense had him stationed on for the last decade, Mike Chappell of the Indianapolis Star reports.
Instead of lining up wide left, Wayne is the team's flanker and will line up all over the offense, including in the slot, a spot he played very early in his career.
"Unfortunately it comes in year 12, but it's all good," Wayne said Wednesday of his new role. "I'm excited about it. I have a little bit more freedom to do some things."
Though Wayne was quick to embraceBruce Arians' arrival as offensive coordinator, he needed some convincing that the new plan for him was the right thing. After all, Wayne has had a very productive career playing primarily in one spot, ranking in the top 15 all-time in receptions and closing in on the top 20 all-time in receiving yards and touchdowns.
"(Arians) is showing me some new things," Wayne said. "(He) didn't sell me on it at first. I guess that's because I've been a certain way for 11 years. It's starting to grow on me. I'm starting to like it."