Around the League

Presented By

Indianapolis Colts' playoff magic number now is 1

Published: Dec 09, 2012 at 10:02 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cory Redding struggled through his postgame interviews after his Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 27-23. The Colts trailed 20-7 at halftime, and the captain spoke up -- and lost his voice in the process.

Whatever he said worked because the Colts continued to snatch victory from defeat during this unpredictable season. They're now 9-4 with a magic number of 1 to clinch an AFC playoff spot.

"I enjoy winning, I don't care how we get it," the defensive lineman said. "We always say get comfortable with being uncomfortable. When you're in adverse situations, that's when you should thrive. We've been showing that week in and week out. I guess we like it tough.

"We're all in. We're in Vegas, we have no chips left. We done pushed everything in."

The Colts now are 8-1 in one possession games. They've trailed in the fourth quarter in four of their nine wins. They trailed in the second half of five victories. They were tied with the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter and still won.

"It's unbelievable, man, how special this team could be if we just put 60 minutes together," Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne said. "We just keep finding ways to win. ... Keep pushing, no matter what the score is at the half. ... Whatever we've got to do. We would much rather go into the fourth quarter, I wouldn't say cruise, but be sitting comfortable. But whatever we have to do.

"It's just a bunch of young guys ... we don't know any better. Down by 20, keep playing."

Quarterback Andrew Luck didn't have his best game, but he extended his rookie record of six fourth-quarter/overtime comebacks. He was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and had a 50.6 passer rating. Luck's touch was slightly off, but he did enough to keep his team in position to win.

"He's resilient," Colts interim coach Bruce Arians said. "He doesn't let one play dictate to him what's going to happen on the next play. He's got an unbelievable resolve about him to go on to the next one.

"Can't say enough about him because I think that's what separates him from other young quarterbacks."

Defensive end Dwight Freeney said he wishes the wins didn't have to be so stressful. But it's much better than two total wins in 2011.

The Colts simply are talented enough to beat most teams in the league, but they also could lose to any of them.

"There won't be any blowouts with this team," Arians said. "This team is too young. We just try to figure out a way to win every week, and so far we've been able to do that."

The Colts will earn a playoff berth if they do it one more time in the next three weeks.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW