Indianapolis Colts make playoffs one season after 2-14

Rookie quarterback Andrew Luck capped his seventh game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Wayne, and the Coltsdefeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-13 to clinch a playoff spot Sunday, only one season after winning two games and picking first in the draft.
It wasn't pretty for Chiefs fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles ran for 226 yards and one touchdown, and Luck was off most of the day. But Chiefs quarterback Brady Quinn threw two interceptions, one of which Darius Butler returned 32 yards for a score. And Luck made plays when they absolutely were needed.
"This game was 100 percent on my shoulders and is my fault," Quinn said. "You can't play the way I played today and win a game."
The Colts had to take care of business this week with an angry Houston Texans team looming in Week 17. The Texans had a chance to lock up the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed but lost to the Minnesota Vikings. Instead of resting, the Texans will be playing for a first-round bye.
They won't worry about that in Indianapolis. The Colts have made the playoffs as the AFC's No. 5 seed and expect to get coach Chuck Paganoback from leukemia treatment Monday.
This is how the Colts have played all season. They've been able to hang with just about anyone, and they can lose to just about anyone.