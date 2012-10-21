Indianapolis Colts give Chuck Pagano quite a show

The Colts' shaky offensive line put Luck through a rough day. He was sacked three times, including a blind hit from Sheldon Brown that left the quarterback parallel to the ground. Luck completed 16 of 29 passes for 186 yards, but he beat the Browns with his legs. He became the third quarterback in Colts history to run for two touchdowns in a game -- after Ricky Turner in 1988 and Bert Jones in 1974. Luck's 3-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs were perfect decisions with the Colts' receivers well covered on the plays.