Indianapolis Colts fan to live dying wish on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS -- A terminally ill Indianapolis Colts fan will get a final wish Sunday when he attends the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Seventy-four-year-old Danny Webber is battling prostate cancer that has spread to his lungs and spleen. He will attend the game through a program started by Heritage House, the Greensburg, Ind., senior community where he lives.
Activity director Myranda Hartwell told The Indianapolis Star that Webber's wish is one of the first granted through the Heritage House Dreams program.
Webber says he's been a Colts fan since the 1950s. He's promised to paint his face blue and white and hoping to get Colts rookie quarterback Andrew Luck's autograph.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press