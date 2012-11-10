Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano inspires fundraiser

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts are using a free weekend to show more support for coach Chuck Pagano.
Organizers of a Saturday night fundraiser on the city's west side say they're hoping to raise $10,000 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Indiana in Pagano's name. Pagano was diagnosed Sept. 26 with a form of leukemia.
Team equipment manager Sean Sullivan is raising money through cover charges at his restaurant and auctions for sports memorabilia that include signed jerseys from Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tim Tebow, and an autographed helmet from Dan Marino. Interim coach Bruce Arians and some players were expected to attend.
