In honor of Dirk, something positive for a change

America!
The Dallas Mavericks are the NBA champions, and the country rejoices -- partly because LeBron James and the Heat lost. Well, pretty much the only reason is because LeBron James and the Heat lost.
And it got me thinking, who are the guys you would want to see never win a Super Bowl? Except that since both Manning brothers have won the big game, and Chad Ochocinco is never going to win one, what's the point?
So I am doing something different and being positive for a change, because there is a small part of me that was happy for Dirk Nowitzki finally winning a ring after 13 years. He's been so good for so long, we can overlook the fact that he resembles one of the bad guys from "Die Hard."
So here are six current players I am rooting for to win a ring, not necessarily the best players to never win it all, but guys I would like to see do it.
Weird, right?
And without further ado ...
6. Kyle Orton
The Broncos might have arguably gotten the best of the Jay Cutler deal thanks to the production of Orton. And his reward? The team drafted Tim Tebow in the first round in 2010. I would love to see Orton dealt to a team like the Cardinals and have him win a title there. Plus, judging by some online photos, that post-Super Bowl celebration would probably be the social event of the season.
5. Jared Allen
Allen was on the verge of throwing away his NFL career with repeated DUI arrests. But he has since cleaned up his act and become one of the most engaging personalities in the NFL. Plus, a Super Bowl win might bring the mullet back. That alone would be worth it, right? And really, if the Vikings won the year after Brett Favre retired, that would be cool, too.
4. Peyton Hillis
This would put an end to the Madden curse if Hillis and the Browns were able to win the Super Bowl this year. And not only would this provide the doubters and those who call him a one-year wonder wrong, but it would also deliver Cleveland a championship. A real championship -- not just watching James fail in the NBA Finals.
3. Tony Gonzalez
Gonzalez is arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history and currently the best active-player without a ring. As somebody who covered Gonzalez back in his high school days at Huntington Beach High, it would be nice to see him cap off his Hall of Fame career with a ring.
2. Steven Jackson
You really feel for a guy who joined a team in decline and has been the lone offensive stalwart on some miserable squads. But there is one caveat for Jackson winning a title: He has to win a Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams after the team hopefully returns to its rightful home.
1. Philip Rivers
The reason for this one is simple: Rivers gets his ring and those people who make the cockamamie argument that Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning are better quarterbacks have nothing to talk about. Rivers will get his chances, but that first ring can't come soon enough.