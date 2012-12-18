Ike Taylor still out for Steelers with fractured ankle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have battled injuries all season, a theme that won't let up when the Cincinnati Bengals visit Heinz Field on Sunday.
Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday that Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor has shed his walking boot, but will miss his third game in a row with the right ankle injury he suffered in a Week 13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Taylor played a major role in holding receiver A.J. Green to one catch in the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Bengals. Tomlin told reporters cornerback Keenan Lewiswill be available for a thin secondary after suffering a hip injury during this past weekend's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
On offense, Tomlin expressed uncertainty about receiver Emmanuel Sanders being ready for the Bengals because of a nagging rib fracture.