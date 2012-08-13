Ike Taylor, Antonio Brown fight again in Steelers camp

Training camp fights are often dismissed with lines like "they just need to hit someone in a different uniform." Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers got to hit the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday night, but that hasn't cooled the friction between cornerback Ike Taylor and wide receiver Antonio Brown.
According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Taylor and Brown fought in the middle of the fieldafter practice Sunday, with general manager Kevin Colbert having to play the role of Mills Lane, breaking up what was the second fight between Taylor and Brown this summer.
Bouchette wrote that this fight began when Brown threw a punch at Taylor after the two had been jostling for the ball. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin brushed the incident off, but Colbert met with a few players, including Brown and Taylor, on an adjoining practice field to clear the air.
"These guys understand what we're working for, and when we step into stadiums, we're together," Tomlin said. "When you fight your brother, sometimes, it gets a little heated. ... The guys understand what that's about, and they'll leave it on the grass where it should be."