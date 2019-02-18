Analysis

If I were GM: Three offseason moves for each AFC South team

Published: Feb 18, 2019 at 04:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

Now that the offseason is in full swing, front offices of all 32 NFL teams have begun to assess priorities for the coming months. What areas should each team address? This sounds like a job for Maurice Jones-Drew. The NFL.com analyst andformer All-Pro running back tries his hand at general manager and identifies three areas each team should tackle this offseason. Today, MJD examines the AFC South:

HOUSTON TEXANS

J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney form one of the best pass-rush duos in the league, but decisions must be made on Clowney, who's due to hit the market this offseason. I know some will disagree with me, but I would not pay top dollar for Clowney when the Texans could use those funds to address two glaring needs on their win-now roster: offensive line and secondary. Clowney is a fantastic player, and if they can figure out a way to sign him to a team-friendly long-term deal, then I'm all for it. But the Texans still have Whitney Mercilus and Watt to rush the passer, so I think they can afford to let him walk to pay for more pressing priorities. (UPDATE: The Texans announced Monday that they placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney.)

1) Remake the offensive line. This is a no-brainer. After years of searching for a capable quarterback, they found one in Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, Watson was sacked a league-high 62 times last season. Houston can find quite a few options in free agency and the draft. In my first mock draft of the year I project Houston to pick offensive tackle Greg Little, who could provide a building block for the unit.

2) Bolster the secondary.Kareem Jackson, Kayvon Webster, Shareece Wright and Tyrann Mathieu are set to hit free agency in March. Not to mention, Johnathan Joseph will be 35 at the start of next season and 2015 first-round pick Kevin Johnson has been a near no-show after a promising rookie campaign. Even if one or two of these guys are re-signed, Houston still must add depth in free agency -- this year's draft isn't deep with defensive backs.

3) Bring in playmakers at tight end and running back. After addressing the O-line situation, Houston must find weapons for Watson. The Texans need a pass catcher who can go over the middle -- and take some attention off DeAndre Hopkins -- and an every-down running back who can provide a consistent ground game. Lamar Miller and D'Onta Foreman have had good games but they haven't provided the consistency Watson and this offense need.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

GM Chris Ballard took a team that looked pretty bleak in 2017 to the Divisional Round this past season. First and foremost, he deserves a ton of credit for bulking up the offensive line to keep a rejuvenated Andrew Luck upright. Now that the Colts have a foundation and Frank Reich as their respected leader, there are some odds and ends to address.

1) Shore up the pass rush. In the Colts' Cover 2 scheme, they need players who can consistently get to the quarterback on the edge or inside. Luckily for them, the draft is overflowing with pass-rush talent. Time to load up.

2) Find T.Y. Hilton's complement. Ballard struck gold with tight ends in 2018, getting a career performance out of Eric Ebron and high-caliber outings from plenty of others. Now, it's time to find a receiver to put opposite Hilton, someone who can attract attention and become a playmaker downfield.

3) Make THE move of the offseason and get Le'Veon Bell. I recently wrote that Marlon Mack's stock is up after proving himself to be a viable back in 2018. However, Bell is the type of player that can take the offense, especially one headed by Luck and a solid offensive line, to new heights. Bell could be the reason the Colts book a perennial spot at the top of the division.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jags already made the mistake of not hiring Gary Kubiak, who landed in Minnesota. He's known for quickly putting together an offense to complement a good defense, and he could have done big things with a quarterback like Joe Flacco, who the Jags should have traded for if they had Kubiak. But enough of shoulda, coulda, woulda. Since that's no longer an option this season, here are the next steps.

1) Get new OC John DeFilippo a quarterback. Flip was Nick Foles' QB coach during the Eagles' Super Bowl run, so they could be a perfect match in Jacksonville. Foles runs the spread offense well and wouldn't skip a beat despite being with a new team. If Foles isn't Jacksonville's guy, Missouri's Drew Lock or Oklahoma's Kyler Murray could also thrive in Flip's offense. If it's me, I'm going after Murray because we've seen how dynamic he can be.

2) Establish better veteran leadership in the locker room. Over the last calendar year, the Jaguars have lost a good amount of veterans, including Paul Posluszny (retired), Barry Church (released in December) and Marcedes Lewis (released last offseason). Calais Campbell is the oldest starter on the current roster at 32 years old. The Jags shouldn't just sign older guys in free agency for the heck of it. They need the right guys who can hold others accountable. (For starters, I would sign Frank Gore.) They need a veteran presence or Jacksonville could turn into the Wild West before we know it.

3) Sign playmakers at tight end and running back. The defense is solid. Now it's time to bring in some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. The Jags need a tight end who can be an inline blocker and receiving threat, and there are several options in the draft, including Iowa's Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. And like it or not, they must bring in another versatile running back, most likely in the draft, to spell Leonard Fournette. They need a guy who they're comfortable with when Fournette is unavailable, which is often, and they can't rely on Carlos Hyde alone in that role.

TENNESSEE TITANS

The Titans have either advanced to or just missed the playoffs the last three seasons. They must continue to build around a good, young nucleus and help Marcus Mariota as much as possible as he enters the most important year of his professional career.

1) Get a big receiving target.Corey Davis is improving, but the Titans need another legitimate big-bodied receiving target for Mariota. The pass game struggled without the injured Delanie Walker, who will be 35 years old at the start of next season, so it's time to bring in another receiver and/or tight end to bring balance to this run-first offense.

2) Improve the pass rush. The secondary is the most well-rounded unit of the defense, so I'm looking at the front seven. The Titans already lost outside linebacker Brian Orakpoto retirement (and cupcakes) this offseason, yet there are plenty of good replacement options in free agency and the draft. This defense needs pass rushers to pressure division-rival QBs Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson.

3) Get a backup for injury-prone QB. Mariota has struggled to stay healthy -- he's yet to play a full 16-game, regular-season slate as he enters Year 5. Blaine Gabbert played well at times in relief of Mariota, but Tennessee needs a backup who emulates its franchise QB -- like Baltimore had with Lamar Jackson and Robert Griffin III. The best option is to take a mid-to-late-round quarterback in the draft.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter @MJD.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

With the 2021 regular season in the books, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the primary starting quarterbacks from all 32 teams. So ... who claims the No. 1 spot: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Why Packers, Chiefs, Colts deserve multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and discusses why the Packers, Chiefs and Colts are deserving of multiple selections on offense.
news

2021 All-Pro Team picks on defense: Why Cowboys, Titans should receive multiple selections

With the regular season in the rearview, Nick Shook assembles his personal 2021 All-Pro Team and explains why the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are deserving of multiple selections on defense.
news

Weighing fifth-year options for 2019 NFL Draft's first-round picks: To exercise or not to exercise?

Of the 32 first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft, how many deserve to have the fifth-year option picked up? Our resident personnel maven, Marc Ross, provides an up/down vote on each player. What's the conclusion on Daniel Jones? How about the Raiders' three first-rounders?
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers surge past Cowboys, Rams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, Dan Hanzus checks in on his NFL Power Rankings for one final 1-32 evaluation before Super Bowl LVI.
news

Super Bowl LVI: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see at SoFi Stadium in February

As we head into the NFL playoffs, Marc Sessler ranks the five potential Super Bowl LVI matchups he'd most like to see. Tom Brady's Buccaneers vs. Bill Belichick's Patriots? Yeah, that makes the list, but it isn't No. 1 ...
news

Just win, baby! Playoff-bound Raiders find way to prevail over Chargers in overtime thriller

On a night when they honored the late John Madden, the Raiders played in a manner reminiscent of a mantra from the franchise's halcyon days. Jim Trotter writes from the scene of a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers that sent Las Vegas to the playoffs.
news

Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
news

2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece

The first 18 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
news

RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings. 
news

NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?

Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in the final week of the 2021 regular season. Will the 49ers take their sixth straight vs. the Rams to earn the NFC's last playoff spot?
news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW