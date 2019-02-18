If I were GM: Three offseason moves for each AFC South team

J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney form one of the best pass-rush duos in the league, but decisions must be made on Clowney, who's due to hit the market this offseason. I know some will disagree with me, but I would not pay top dollar for Clowney when the Texans could use those funds to address two glaring needs on their win-now roster: offensive line and secondary. Clowney is a fantastic player, and if they can figure out a way to sign him to a team-friendly long-term deal, then I'm all for it. But the Texans still have Whitney Mercilus and Watt to rush the passer, so I think they can afford to let him walk to pay for more pressing priorities. (UPDATE: The Texans announced Monday that they placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney.)