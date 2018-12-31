Titans LB Brian Orakpo retiring after 10 seasons in NFL

After a decade of terrorizing quarterbacks, Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo has officially hung up his cleats.

Orakpo announced Monday he is retiring after playing 10 seasons in the NFL, a career span that saw him play for two teams.

"This is definitely a decision solely made for just walking away from the game health-wise," Orakpo said. "I think I played enough football. As you get older, the perception is we can keep going and going and going. But your body starts talking to you and this is the first time I actually sat down and listened."

The 32-year-old Orakpo entered the league in 2009 out of Texas as a first-round pick with the Washington Redskins, where he spent six seasons and made three Pro Bowls.

Orakpo joined the Titans in 2015 on a four-year deal, and enjoyed another Pro Bowl season in 2016 after recording 10.5 sacks during the regular season.

He finishes his career appearing in 132 games and totaling 425 tackles, 66 sacks and 125 quarterback hits.

As for life after football, Orakpo won't have to search far for his next opportunity. He and former Titans safety Michael Griffin co-own Gigi's Cupcakes in Austin, Texas.