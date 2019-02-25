If I were GM: Three offseason moves for each AFC East team

Now that the offseason is in full swing, front offices of all 32 NFL teams have begun to assess priorities for the coming months. What areas should each team address? This sounds like a job for Maurice Jones-Drew. The NFL.com analyst and former All-Pro running back tries his hand at general manager and identifies three areas each team should tackle this offseason. Today, MJD examines the AFC East:

BUFFALO BILLS

Last offseason, the Bills nabbed their franchise quarterback in Josh Allen. He showed a lot of promise in his rookie campaign but needs help (and a lot of it) to get the Bills' offense to the next level.

1) Re-build the offensive line. Points were hard to come by for the Bills' offense in 2018, ranking in the bottom three in the NFL of several major categories. The offensive line specifically struggled after losing its best tackle (Cordy Glenn), guard (Richie Incognito) and center (Eric Wood) from the 2017 unit. This must be a point of emphasis before the start of the 2019 season or Buffalo should expect the same results.

2) Sign playmaking receivers. Buffalo hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Sammy Watkins did it in 2015. The 2018 receiving corps that was led by slot receiver Zay Jones and undrafted free agent Robert Foster -- Kelvin Benjamin was waived by the team in early December -- was lackluster. Josh Allen needs several big, physical targets who have a big catch radius to elevate this pass game. Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf could do well here.

3) Enhance the run game. LeSean McCoy, who will be 31 at the start of next season, has one more year on his contract, so the best thing to do here is sign a younger back to push McCoy and learn from him. Jordan Howard, who Buffalo would have to trade for, would be a great fit in this system, as would one of the young backs who found success in Seattle last season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins have flirted around .500 for the last decade, making the postseason just once in 2016 under Adam Gase. If the Dolphins want to consistently contend for the division title, new head coach Brian Flores must build a consistent winner -- something he knows all about being in New England for 10-plus years. My colleague Bucky Brooks wrote last week that this new regime has the potential to take Miami to the next level.

1) Find a quarterback. Earlier this month, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins haven't made a decision whether or not they will move on from Ryan Tannehill. If it's me, I'm moving on. The best option at quarterback is signing free agent Teddy Bridgewater or the Dolphins could consider selecting a quarterback in this year's draft

2) Rebuild the pass rush. This year's draft class is overflowing with defensive talent, and it couldn't be better timing for the Dolphins. They might not take a guy in the first round, but this is a need where they could draft in bulk on Day 2 and 3. I'd also re-sign veteran Cameron Wake, who is two sacks shy of 100 for his career. He consistently gets to the quarterback and provides great veteran leadership.

3) Draft a receiver. The Dolphins have a steady group of receivers in Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola and DeVante Parker, but they need another playmaker to push the competition.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Another year, another Lombardi. And as long as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are in the building, the Patriots will contend -- and there's a zero chance Brady retires this offseason. That said, there are several areas in need of improvement heading into 2019.

1) Improve the pass rush. Even though the Patriots' defense had four sacks in Super Bowl LIII, the unit tied for 30th in the league in the category during the regular season. The team should let defensive end Trey Flowers hit free agency and bring in a guy who will consistently dominate off the edge.

2) Fill Josh Gordon's void. The Patriots' pass game looked completely different with Josh Gordon on the field than they did in the playoffs without him. Gordon, who stepped away from the game in late December to focus on his mental health, added a down-field element to the offense and a big, physical target for Brady. Selfishly, I'd like to see the Patriots trade for Antonio Brown, but we all know Pittsburgh would never let that happen.

3) Find Gronk's replacement. We're all waiting on bated breath to see if Gronk will retire. No matter his decision, the Patriots need a tight end who can block and be another safety net for Brady in key situations. The prospect most like Gronk is Iowa's T.J. Hockenson, who could be the next great Pats tight end regardless if he stepped in right away or played behind Gronk for a year or two.

NEW YORK JETS

The Jets should copy the blueprints of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears, who took the necessary steps to help their respective quarterbacks succeed in Year 2 by putting weapons around them and building scary defensive units. The Jets have several key players already in place, but there are still some glaring holes.

1) Sam Darnold needs protection. With two of last year's starting linemen hitting free agency, the Jets must upgrade this unit. Signing guard Rodger Saffold in free agency could immediately improve this group, but the Jets can also find cheaper options if they put big money into other areas.

2) Surround QB with weapons. Darnold has the ability to lead and elevate the offense, but he also needs playmakers to elevate his play. The Jets should address the receiving corps in free agency and focus on bringing in talented veterans to help their young quarterback. An Antonio Brown trade could be interesting, especially considering they should ...

3) Go after Le'Veon Bell. Bell is a perfect fit for the Jets and they have the cash to sign him. Bell will advance Darnold's development by forcing the defense into single coverages and taking the attention off the talented young passer.

