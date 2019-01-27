Tom Brady on chance of retiring after SB LIII: 'Zero'

Tom Brady is 41 years old, and playing in another Super Bowl. Before you even think about asking the question, he's here to shut you down.

Is there any chance you'll retire after Super Bowl LIII, Tom?

"Zero," Brady told ESPN's Jeff Darlington in an interview that aired Sunday.

Brady has addressed his age and continued desire to play for years, riding the topic's publicity to a Facebook documentary series. Once Brady approached 40, this became an unrelenting topic. We'll ask this question every year until he does in fact retire.

Remember Brett Favre?

The difference here, though, is Brady is still playing near an All-Pro level at his advanced age and is healthy. Sure, he blatantly misses an occasional throw, and he didn't air it out to lead the Patriots to Super Bowl LIII. But he's two years removed from leading the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, and will be playing in his third straight title game.

Brady posted similarly excellent numbers in 2018: 375 for 570, 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 97.7 passer rating. There are few signs of a significant decline, and New England doesn't have an heir apparent in place. There's no reason to hurry Brady into the sunset.

Brady turns 42 in August. If he wins another ring (which would be his sixth) next week, that will only further cement his legacy as the best to ever play quarterback. He is the ageless wonder and will continue to be -- until he retires.

When will that happen? No one knows -- but it definitely won't be Feb. 4.