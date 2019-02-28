If I were GM: Three offseason moves for each NFC West team

Now that the offseason is in full swing, front offices of all 32 NFL teams have begun to assess priorities for the coming months. What areas should each team address? This sounds like a job for Maurice Jones-Drew. The NFL.com analyst and former All-Pro running back tries his hand at general manager and identifies three areas each team should tackle this offseason. Today, MJD examines the NFC West:

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Like the New York Jets, the Cardinals should follow the blueprints of the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears when it comes to developing a quarterback. This offseason is all about putting the necessary pieces around Josh Rosen to help him succeed and adding more talent to the roster.

1) Improve the O-line. The Cardinals couldn't get a consistent run or pass game going last season, and a poor offensive line played a big part in their struggles. Sign proven free agents and draft promising prospects to give this unit a major boost. David Johnson and Josh Rosen need help.

2) Bulk up D-line. The best way to do this is to select the most talented player with the No. 1 overall draft pick. Welcome to Arizona, Nick Bosa.

3) Address receiving needs. It's no secret that the offense lacks playmakers, so Arizona must be willing to make big moves this offseason. It must be open to trades, pay decent money for free agents and hit on draft picks.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Defense, defense, defense. Wade Phillips' group played well but there are definitely some adjustments and additions that could make it consistently dominant.

1) Find an edge rusher. The Rams had one of the best interior pass rushes in the league, but they struggled coming off the edge. They tried to address the need by acquiring Dante Fowler in October and he did play well for L.A. I don't think he will be back in 2019, though. That said, there are plenty of edge rushers available in free agency. Or go draft one on Day 1 or 2.

2) Draft a safety. The Rams lose Lamarcus Joyner to free agency if they don't tag or re-sign him, so they must find someone to fill the void. They are looking for a middle-of-the-field roamer, perhaps Washington's Taylor Rapp late in the first round.

3) Replace Ndamukong Suh. Suh's one-year deal is up, and I don't see L.A. bringing him back. Les Snead needs to find a big space eater to help with the run.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The Niners must revamp their defense with edge rushers -- they cut their 2017 first-rounder Reuben Foster in November after several off-the-field incidents -- and add to the back end. Plus, a major need must be addressed in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

1) Find a dominant edge rusher. This is a huge need for the 49ers, and I expect that they'll devote quite a bit of money and draft picks to shoring up the pass rush. If it's in free agency or the draft, they must find a dominant force off the edge.

2) Get a No. 1 wideout. TRADE ALERT! I'm going to go strike a deal with Pittsburgh for Antonio Brown. He would elevate this offense by leaps and bounds. Plus, with Jimmy Garoppolo coming back healthy for 2019, this offense could be scary with Shanahan leading the charge.

3) Bulk up DB room. Other than nickel Jimmie Ward, the 49ers' secondary returns all of its starters. Still, this draft has a ton of talent on the back end and there's opportunity for San Francisco to find some diamonds in the rough to add depth and competition.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Pete Carroll did a phenomenal job coaching up a squad without big names last season. Imagine what the Seahawks could be with high-profile players -- oh wait ... The Seahawks will turn the corner if they address key needs this offseason.

1) Re-sign Frank Clark. Clark is coming off his best season since he was drafted in 2015, with 13 sacks, 27 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. This is a guy you want to keep around, but the 'Hawks shouldn't stop there. Edge rushers aren't hard to come by this offseason, so why not give Clark some help.

2) Provide better protection. The Seahawks ran the ball extremely well in 2018, but they have to allow Russell Wilson to be comfortable. This has been an uphill battle for several seasons. Guards DJ Fluker and JR Sweezy could be lost in free agency so upgrading at guard and adding competition across the O-line is key.

3) Add offensive weapons. The Seahawks won't lose any of their skill position players -- barring injury this offseason -- but adding studs in free agency always helps. I'd look to add a tight end and another receiver.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter @MJD.