Maurice Jones-Drew 2019 NFL mock draft: Kyler Murray to Jags

Ten weeks out from the 2019 NFL Draft, I'm taking my first crack at predicting how Round 1 will play out. Quarterbacks? Yeah, I have four of them flying off the board in an eight-pick span. Quarterback hunters? Oh, yeah -- this draft class is fully stocked, as you can see in my initial forecast of the first 32 selections ...

UPDATE: This mock was revised after news broke on Tuesday that Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL while training. The defensive tackle was originally projected to go No. 18 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

PICK 1 Nick Bosa - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Cardinals must get the absolute best player in the draft. Bosa is just that, adding significant talent to this roster.

PICK 2 Josh Allen - Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The 49ers get the kind of edge rusher they need. Another first-rounder gives them one of the best young D-line units in the league.

PICK 3 Rashan Gary - Edge School: Michigan | Year: Junior

As a talented and explosive pass rusher, Gary addresses the Jets' top priority on defense.

PICK 4 Clelin Ferrell - Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Pass rushers aren't hard to come by in this draft class. Oakland finds a natural in Ferrell.

PICK 5 Josh Jacobs - RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior

This pick is solely to help Jameis Winston. Bruce Arians loves to pair a downhill running game with his play-action passing concepts.

PICK 6 Dwayne Haskins - QB School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With Eli Manning nearing the end of his career, the Giants get a young, strong-armed quarterback to be his successor.

PICK 7 Kyler Murray - QB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Jags have an opportunity to get the next Patrick Mahomes. Murray is an explosive playmaker who will fit in well with a good defense.

PICK 8 Montez Sweat - Edge School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Detroit fills an edge-rushing need with a talented prospect whose stock rose at the Senior Bowl.

PICK 9 D.K. Metcalf - WR School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

This offseason is all about building around Josh Allen. And this big, talented receiver is the perfect fit.

PICK 10 Daniel Jones - QB School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The Broncos continue to draft quarterbacks until they get it right. Jones is a big, athletic signal-caller who can make all the throws.

PICK 11 Cody Ford - OT School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

With the hiring of Zac Taylor, Cincy's emphasis will be on protecting Andy Dalton.

PICK 12 Jaylon Ferguson - Edge School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

The Packers need an edge presence. Why not grab the player who just broke the FBS record for career sacks?

PICK 13 Drew Lock - QB School: Missouri | Year: Senior

With the (possible) departure of Ryan Tannehill, Miami must address this position. Lock has the quick release everyone is looking for.

PICK 14 Quinnen Williams - DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With the (potential) loss of free agent Grady Jarrett, Dan Quinn adds the best interior lineman in the draft.

PICK 15 Jawaan Taylor - OT School: Florida | Year: Junior

Taylor is a big tackle who can immediately help an offensive line that was plagued by injuries in 2018.

PICK 16 Andre Dillard - OT School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

With Cam Newton's health concerns, the Panthers have to be able to protect their franchise face.

PICK 17 Jonah Williams - OL School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Williams is a stud lineman who will help solidify this offensive line -- and protecting Baker Mayfield is a must.

PICK 18 Greg Little - OT School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Vikings paid Kirk Cousins a ton of money last offseason to elevate their offense, but a porous O-line never really gave him a chance. Fixing the unit up front will go a long way to getting this offense back on track.

PICK 19 Marquise Brown - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Speed, speed, speed. Brown's an explosive playmaker who will open up this offense.

PICK 20 Devin White - LB School: LSU | Year: Junior

White is the perfect fit for this Steelers defense. He can do everything exceptionally well.

PICK 21 Ed Oliver - DT School: Houston | Year: Junior

With most of the top edge rushers off the board, Seattle gets a dominant force for their interior defensive line.

PICK 22 Jachai Polite - Edge School: Florida | Year: Junior

With Terrell Suggs set to hit free agency at age 36, Baltimore needs some young juice off the edge. Polite is capable of providing consistent QB pressure with his explosiveness and burst.

PICK 23 Tytus Howard - OT School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Texans have to remake their offensive line, and Howard could be the starting piece to build around.

PICK 24 Greedy Williams - CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Raiders add a top-notch cornerback to help shore up the back end of the defense.

PICK 25 Dexter Lawrence - DT School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Lawrence is a big, talented player who will alleviate pressure on Fletcher Cox.

PICK 26 N'Keal Harry - WR School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Another playmaker to help Andrew Luck, Harry is physical and will nicely complement T.Y. Hilton.

PICK 27 Noah Fant - TE School: Iowa | Year: Junior

With the possible departure of Jared Cook in free agency, Oakland hits with Fant, a versatile tight end who prevents mismatch problems for opposing defenses.

PICK 28 Devin Bush - LB School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Bush fits the ideal mold for Gus Bradley's defense, and a sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a must for this unit.

PICK 29 Byron Murphy - CB School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Chiefs get a top cornerback -- a position in which they were lacking in 2018 -- with really good ball skills.

PICK 30 Christian Wilkins - DT School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Wilkins will help the Packers generate a pass rush with his explosive ability in tight spaces.

PICK 31 Deandre Baker - CB School: Georgia | Year: Senior

The Rams add depth to a position where teams need at least three viable options. Baker's ability to play press is why I like him here.

PICK 32 T.J. Hockenson - TE School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots add a tight end who has some similarities to the four-time first-team All-Pro. Hockenson can come in and start from Day 1.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter @MJD.