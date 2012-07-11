If Graham Harrell flops, Packers reportedly want a vet

If the Packers pursue a veteran, Colt McCoy sits out there as a natural fit. Mired in a frustrating situation with the Cleveland Browns, McCoy would benefit from a fresh start and we expect the team to shop him before the season. McCoy has been hot and cold in his 21 starts, but brings experience with the West Coast attack. He's only 24-years-old and, best of all, McCoy would cost Green Bay next to nothing.