If Graham Harrell flops, Packers reportedly want a vet

Published: Jul 11, 2012 at 05:41 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers don't strike us as a panicky bunch, but here's something to ponder: Mike McCarthy's team is one Aaron Rodgers injury away from starting Graham Harrell at quarterback.

Wait. Who?

Consider it an experiment. Harrell, who's never thrown a pass in a regular-season game, is on a tight leash. If he "flops" during training camp, the Packers will likely dive into the market for a veteran quarterback, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Behind the undrafted Harrell sits seventh-round rookie B.J. Coleman, not exactly a comforting notion.

The Packers want to see how Harrell responds through training camp. Coach McCarthy helped turn the once-anonymous Matt Flynn into a well-prepared, productive fill-in for Rodgers, and believes he can do the same with Harrell.

"I'll say this about Graham: I've always been impressed with the progress he's made with every opportunity he's been given," McCarthy told the newspaper. "This is clearly his best opportunity of his professional career. He's getting better. It's right there for him as far as being the No. 2."

If the Packers pursue a veteran, Colt McCoy sits out there as a natural fit. Mired in a frustrating situation with the Cleveland Browns, McCoy would benefit from a fresh start and we expect the team to shop him before the season. McCoy has been hot and cold in his 21 starts, but brings experience with the West Coast attack. He's only 24-years-old and, best of all, McCoy would cost Green Bay next to nothing.

