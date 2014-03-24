Howie Roseman: DeSean Jackson 'under contract'

Around the League

Howie Roseman can't hide from the reality: Hurricane DeSean has touched down in Orlando.

The Eagles general manager met with reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting on Monday morning, where he was predictably met with questions about wide receiver DeSean Jackson's future (or lack thereof) in Philadelphia.

"He's still under contract for us," Roseman said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, "and until there's anything to report on our players, that's where we are now."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Eagles are listening to potential trade offers for Jackson, who led the Eagles in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season. The Eagles reportedly are willing to release Jackson if they are unable to find a trade partner.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson acknowledged on Sunday that his team was interested in Jackson, leading to speculation that the Jets put themselves at risk of a tampering penalty from the league. Other teams, including the San Francisco 49ersOakland Raidersand Carolina Panthers, are believed to have some level of interest in Jackson.

"I haven't read all the speculation, all the reports about everything," Roseman said. "I'm trying to keep my head down at this point, enjoy my family a little bit, and I obviously know there's a lot of speculation that's going on, but for us, any conversations we have with teams, about teams, I think it serves well, with the relationships we have them, to keep those conversations private."

Roseman was willing to entertain almost every other topic in regard to the Eagles' roster. His decision to stay tight-lipped about Jackson speaks volumes.

