How will OTA punishment affect Seattle Seahawks in 2012?

Steve Wyche NFL.com

Losing time won't help in getting QBs acclimated to offense

Losing the two practices won't be much of a setback, but losing time isn't helpful, either. As a result of the new collective bargaining agreement, teams already have lost more than a month with players compared to what they used to have. For a team like Seattle, which is trying to incorporate new quarterbacks Matt Flynn and Russell Wilson into the mix, forfeiting two workouts and potentially three workout days could disrupt the learning and chemistry-building curves.

Receivers and quarterbacks need to get on the same page, especially when they're learning new personnel and a new system. Even so, there's nothing that could stop any of them from going to a park some place and getting work in that way if they're determined to get better.