How will Eagles stand up to pressure of expectations?

Like the Miami Heat, the Eagles put themselves in the cross hairs when they went shopping on Rodeo Drive during free agency. There will be pressure on the Packers to repeat, since we're all saying they're getting so many injured players back and they might actually be better. If they don't get to the Super Bowl, they still have the fallback of history not being overly kind to repeat performances. The Jets and Patriots also have high expectations, but they've fallen short enough the past few seasons that, if they don't make it, the backlash of coming up short won't be overly emotional.

The Eagles, though? They've set themselves up -- and they know it. It will be interesting to see if players start to press if coaches overreact to a three- or four-game losing streak. I doubt it, since Andy Reid has been through just about everything and has handled it well. But the pressure would be tremendous. We'll also have to see how certain players handle success. One thing going unnoticed with a lot of these acquisitions is that, for the most part, all of the players have won in college and for much of their NFL careers. Nnamdi Asomugha is the exception. He has never been to the playoffs, but he's so mature and even-keeled, I wouldn't envision him buckling if things don't go well -- or getting intoxicated on glory if they do.