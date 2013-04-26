How Tyrann Mathieu spent draft night in New York

A hop, skip and a jump from Radio City Music Hall, Mathieu and more than 50 of his closest friends packed the basement of Manhattan's Southern Hospitality restaurant for dinner Thursday night, USA Today reported.
NFL '13 DRAFT XTRA
Follow on your smartphone or tablet for exclusive content including live video from Radio City Music Hall.
Mathieu -- who canceled plans for a larger bash -- hit the scene at 8 p.m. ET, with his two best friends, his longtime girlfriend and his high school football coach. Also in tow were his manager, his agent and a marketing assistant, Alex Guerrero, who urged Mathieu to be on alert for potential (but unlikely) calls from NFL teams.
"Check your phone to make sure you've got reception," Guerrero said. "You got enough bars? All you need is one!"
ESPN cameras were on hand to capture the affair, but there wasn't much to witness. The former LSU cornerback reportedly was plowing into spinach dip and hot wings by the time the Arizona Cardinals were on the clock at No. 7.
"Take a picture of this and post it," Guerrero said to Mathieu, "so they know it's a dinner and not a party."
No questions there. The closest thing to a party for Mathieu comes Saturday at the earliest, if and when one NFL team takes a shot on making the cornerback formerly known as "Honey Badger" one of their own.