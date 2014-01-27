How the Denver Broncos were built

» The Josh McDaniels era is a punchline in Denver, but Elway owes him a debt of gratitude for his 2010 acquisitions. Demaryius Thomas, Zane Beadles and Eric Decker are three home-run draft picks in the first three rounds. (Tim Tebow, taken after Thomas, was a checked-swing single.) Chris Clark, signed off waivers in '10, has proven to be an incredible backup at left tackle and quietly has kept Manning upright all season.