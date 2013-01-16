How Chip Kelly landed with the Philadelphia Eagles

A team source told Rapoport that the Eagles learned at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday that they for sure had Kelly. The source said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was the biggest factor in landing Kelly, playing the last 10 days "incredibly. ... No one was more prepared and aggressively pursued." Roseman's approach was similar to what a college coach would use to recruit a player: push, push, push, know when to pull away and give the person time to think.