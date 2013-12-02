How Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn beat Darrelle Revis

The Panthers wide receiver took a trip to Revis Island and lived to tell about it, flaming the Buccaneers shutdown corner with a 36-yard touchdown grab in Carolina's 27-6 win over Tampa Bay.
Ginn, who's battled Revis since high school, told reporters he used a newly minted double-move against his friend -- getting Revis to bite on a hitch-and-go route.
"I tried to give him the same (effort) as I always do, and it worked," Ginn said, per The Charlotte Observer. "It's going to be something that he's going to have in the back of his mind. From here on out (Revis and I are) going to continue to be that duo that fights. I know next time when I see him, it's going to be on."
Ted is feeling his oats.
Still, it's puzzling that Ginnatron, in his seventh season, waited until now to introduce a double-move into his repertoire.
Revis -- who later left the game with shoulder and chest injuries -- has seen every look, every move, every trick in the book. He's the best around, but on a Bucs team short on star power, not even Darrelle can do it alone.